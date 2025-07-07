Magic Johnson’s Annual Couples Yacht Trip Is Back And Luxurious As Ever

Magic Johnson/Instagram

Luxury travel lovers may be elated to know that Magic Johnson and his wife Cookie have kicked off their annual couples yacht trip around Europe. It looks like this year, the first stop was Venice, located in Northern Italy, with couples Tony and Vanessa Calloway and Dave and Tonya Winfield.

“Cookie and I had a spectacular day on vacation in Venice, Italy where we rode on the gondola, went shopping, and spent time sight seeing!” Johnson wrote in a caption under images from their adventures, which included catching sunsets and boat riding. “We had a great time with our friends Tony and Vanessa Calloway and Dave and Tonya Winfield on the rooftop at Restaurant Terrazza Danieli overlooking the city.”

Next stop for the start-studded couples trip was Croatia, where they stopped to explore two different cities. Frank and Nina Cooper joined the couple in this leg of the trip.

“We’ve been having an amazing time in Croatia in Hvar and the city Split. We loved walking around Hvar and finished with lunch at Laganini Beach Club. In Split, we had an incredible dinner at Restaurant Adriatic. The restaurants are wonderful, and all of our meals have been outstanding! The fish and seafood are so fresh, straight from the ocean to your plate, and the Croatian people are great. Cookie, our guests and I are having a ball!” the former NBA player and entrepreneur wrote in a post caption.

The Johnsons have been hosting other celeb couples as far back as 2022 when they explored Greece and they’ve had different celebs hop on and off the multi-week tour around Europe.

Speaking of Greece, the couples have also revisited that spot this year. In addition to eating top-tier food in luxury restaurants, the couple also had a toga party on their yacht. It wouldn’t be a party without a fun theme— the couples had some fun dressing up in all-white ancient Romania themed outfits.

Taormina, a town on the hill in eastern Sicily, Italy, was added to the destination of places to wine and dine this year. Rodney and Holly Peete and John and Vicki Palmer—no strangers to the star-studded annual vacation—joined in on the fun in Taormina.

“Cookie and I are so excited our friends Rodney and Holly Peete and John and Vicki Palmer joined us. We had a great time at the amazing San Domenico Palace, A Four Seasons Hotel in Taormina where the hit TV show White Lotus was filmed! I recommend everyone to come and experience this hotel. The food is off the charts and the views are incredible! Also, the pool is decked out in Dolce & Gabbana and Cookie and I both wore our Dolce last night lol!” Johnson, 65, wrote.

The OG couples traveled to Capri where they had fresh lobster at Lemon Tree restaurant—eating good is a must on their annual trip. We may not all be able to travel Europe on a yacht but we’re living vicariously through the Johnson’s and their friends!