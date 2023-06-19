Luxe Living: The Wellness Scene In Lowcountry At Montage Palmetto Bluff

Montage Palmetto Bluff

When considering traveling to South Carolina, luxury might not be the first thought that comes to mind. However, I was pleasantly surprised during my recent trip to the Lowcountry, South Carolina, Bluffton, to be exact, to rest and recharge at Montage Palmetto Bluff and to participate in their “Well Living” programming series. Nestled along the scenic May River in South Carolina’s Lowcountry, Palmetto Bluff is touted as a natural haven for relaxation and adventure. The resort is within a vibrant 20,000-acre community between Hilton Head Island and Savannah. The property offers its guests a collection of luxe private and spacious cottages and hotel rooms, five-star meals and spa accommodations, recreation activities such as kayaking, golfing, biking, sporting clays, paddleboarding, fishing, scenic yacht cruises, and even a suite of Cadillacs for them to drive (we’ll get there later).

Amid the lush marshes and tidal waters of the Lowcountry and under the large trees dripping with Spanish Moss (or epiphyte) lies a unique history that’s layered and nuanced, especially for Black people. In the antebellum era, Palmetto Bluff consisted of 21 plantations. Many plantation owners built summer homes on “The Bluff” to escape the hot conditions of rice and cotton plantations. Bluffton’s atmosphere (high ground and cool river breeze thanks to the nearing May River) provided relief and shelter.

According to Palmetto Bluff’s lead archaeologist and author of A Guide to the History of Palmetto Bluff, Mary C. Socci, in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries, the land that is now called Palmetto Bluff was known as the “May River Neck” (a geographic term, “neck” which means a narrow stretch of land). Despite Montage Palmetto Bluff’s dreamy landscapes, several plantations were originally established there. Many of the plantations of the May River Neck, initially designated by tract numbers in sales in the 1700s, were later renamed by their owners after natural or manmade features of the landscape. Two plantations in particular, Moreland Plantation and Octagon Plantation, founded in the late 1700s, serve as titles for locations on Montage Palmetto Bluff’s property – as they don’t shy away or try to hide from their original history. Now, you can rent beautiful modern homes with a country flair in Moreland Village or enjoy a decadent meal at one of the property’s many farm-to-table restaurants, Octagon.

In addition to the Lowcountry’s checkered past with slavery, a strong Gullah influence remains in the resort. The Gullah are African-Americans who reside in the Lowcountry region of South Carolina and Georgia. Despite being previously enslaved, they are known for actively preserving their African linguistic and cultural heritage in the United States. It’s been reported that the largest group of enslaved Africans were transported into Charleston and Savannah, South Carolina, from the West African rice-growing region; their rice-growing skills later greatly impacted the area and leveled up the North American rice industries. Palmetto Bluff also housed a rice plantation.

While I’m sure it hasn’t been easy for the communities at Palmetto Bluff to come to terms with a history decorated with forced enslavement, the team at Montage Palmetto Bluff recognize, honor, and respect their past to lead them into a better future. With their “Well Living” programming series on the property, they aim to celebrate the diversity of life and the people and connections that make their community full. In addition to specialized events curated to the month’s theme, guests can receive an exclusive rate, daily breakfast credit, spa credit, and custom welcome amenities. This February, they honored Black heritage and love. During that month, they highlighted Black culinary traditions and art rooted in these influences. Gullah contemporary artist Amiri Geuka Farris was also spotlighted, showcasing his work throughout the resort. “Much of my artwork deals with the past, present, and future. I also focused on Indigo, an important crop here in South Carolina, as it made the state one of the richest during the Civil War periods,” he says to ESSENCE.

When asked how the Gullah culture is intertwined with the resort, he responded, “The Gullah Geechee culture was the original culture here in Bluffton and the barrier islands. Gullah Geechee people could keep their African traditions because they grew up away from the mainland. Many Gullah families are here again in Bluffton and on Hilton Head Island, where they landed. So it’s really important that we tell the story of the Gullah people so their descendants know about the different things they’ve done.”

He continued, “I think it’s important that they [Montage Palmetto Bluff] now show my artwork there. I don’t think they’ve had any African-American artists or artwork previously. Someone approached me after viewing my work on the property, as they were very emotional to see themselves in a place like Palmetto Bluff.”

Montage Palmetto Bluff is continuing its Well Living programming for June by affirming the rights, equality, and culture of LGBTQIA+ people and honoring Juneteenth and Father’s Day. Throughout the entire month of June, the resort is hosting special events that align with the Well Living theme, such as The PRIDE 5K race and a fireside chat with Dr. Kristie Overstreet, where she discussed the importance of Pride and how to be in the community regardless of one’s identity.

Experiencing the luxurious amenities and living well programming

Upon landing at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, I was greeted with a sign that read my last name. I was immediately whisked off in a private 2023 Chevrolet Suburban LT to Montage Palmetto Bluff. The 45-minute car ride was pleasant, as I had the opportunity to soak up the greenery and blue open skies. When we arrived at Montage, Palmetto Bluff, its beauty instantly took me back. As I entered the entrance to the main hotel, I received a complimentary sweet tea with a shot of whiskey, a perfect drink for a Southern escape.

As I waited for a hotel staff member to get my bags into a golf cart (they offer shuttle services for guests at the resort), I took a deep breath and looked around at the resort. To my left of me, there was a quaint adult pool; to my right, there was a picturesque lagoon that had a bridge and gorgeous houses on its banks – I immediately knew I was going to be comfortable. Sitting in the golf cart, I saw the Oak trees with Spanish moss dangling, white cottages, and bicycles with guests. When I got to my cottage, I was surprised to find that I had a built-in fireplace (that worked!), a nook to write, an expansive outdoor porch, a study (which included a spacious closet and desk), but the best part of my living quarters was the bathroom. The bathroom boasted marble finishes, a tub separate from the shower, and a steam room. I was in heaven.

After I spruced up a bit, I headed to dinner at the Octagon, one of the restaurants out of four. While there, I indulged in their oysters and duck. After dinner, I retreated to my cottage and enjoyed a glass of wine by the fireplace.

On the second day of my stay, I had an early morning tour of the property with the Director of Public Relations, Christine Wrobel. Together, we took in the sites of the resort. Next, I met with the hotel’s naturalist Cassie Beato for a nature lagoon Duffy boat tour. Together we explored the maritime forest and surrounding Lowcountry wildlife.

After some downtime, I returned to my plush cottage to indulge in wellness offerings at Spa Montage. I decided to relax and unwind with the California Wildflower Ritual and Masterpiece Facial spa offerings. The California Wildflower is an experience that doesn’t disappoint. It begins with inhaling their signature Orange Blossom Oil, made of red mandarin, lemon, and sweet orange with a hint of vanilla, followed by full-body vibrational work. My therapist curated a customized massage for me, highlighted with heated herbal poultices comprised of rice, calendula flower, lavender, and chamomile. Then my therapist wrapped me in an Orange Blossom Soufé and performed a relaxing foot scrub and massage. Their spa has a private sauna, steam room, outdoor hot tub, and cold plunge.

On day three, I decided to participate in the Community PRIDE 5K race in downtown Bluffton, about 20 minutes away from Montage Palmetto Bluff. The resort reserved one of their Cadillacs in their Ride and Drive program for us to head into town with. With it being my first 5K, I opted to power walk throughout downtown instead of running. However, I did learn of many historical sites that tie back into Montage Palmetto Bluff, like the Heyward House. This Carolina Farmhouse-style home was built in 1841 as a summer home for the Moreland Plantation owner.

After the race, we returned to the resort in the Cadillac, and this time I drove! With adrenaline pumping in my veins, I decided to take up kayaking once we made it back. Nervously, I hopped in my kayak onto the May River. I didn’t last the full hour, but I gave myself a pat on the back for trying. After surviving the experience, I rewarded myself with ice cream at the resort’s ice cream shop, Melt.

Later that evening, I had a reservation at the exclusive River House, Montage Palmetto Bluff’s more upscale restaurant. I enjoyed a classic lemon drop, their destructed crab cake, Pork Tomahawk, complete tomato cream, bacon and leeks, and peas. I topped off the delicious meal with a warm chocolate cake with bourbon milk jam center. Next on the agenda were cocktails at their speakeasy, HUSH. In its original iteration, a speakeasy was a place of respite from reality. Hush is an intimate bar that pays homage to the storied past of speakeasy culture. While at HUSH, I indulged in a fiery mint julep – which I highly recommend.

Overall, I thoroughly appreciated discovering the bluff and wouldn’t hesitate to visit again. I encourage you to consider Lowcountry as your next self-care escape.