Ludacris And Eudoxie Threw A Barbie-Themed Birthday Bash For Their Daughter In Gabon

Ludacris and Eudoxie Bridges’ daughter Chance Oyali just turned four years old and she’s turning up in Gabon to mark her new age. The proud parents threw a Barbie-themed party for their youngest in Gabon since that’s where they’re spending the summer.

“Happy birthday to our beautiful, vibrant, old soul Chance Oyali Bridges. 2 days before her birthday is when she told us she wanted a Barbie theme party. 😳 😂 Luckily the team delivered and we had a great time! Joyeux Anniversaire mon bébé 🩷🩷🩷” Eudoxie wrote in a caption under pictures and videos of the birthday festivities.

Their little queen in training had a time painting in the backyard, jumping in a bouncy castle, and dancing with her friends. Ludacris also took time out to wish his youngest a happy birthday via Instagram.

“We Celebrated My Baby’s 4th Bday at Home in The Motherland Today Surrounded By Family & Friends 🇬🇦🙏🏾 HBD PRINCESS CHANCE 👑”

Ludacris and Eudoxie, who have been married since 2014, share two daughters together–Cadence and Chance. The rapper also has two daughters, Karma and Cai from a previous relationship who are also living it up in Gabon for the summer.

The girl dad surprised his daughters by taking time out of his busy schedule to fly out to Gabon.

“Gabon 🇬🇦 Daddy’s HOME!!! Can You Tell My Daughters Missed Me? 🙏🏽” the caption under the tear-jerking video of the artist surprising his daughters read.

The 47-year-old enjoys being a girl dad and has made it clear that family comes first in his world.

“Family has always been my No. 1 focus. Every day with my girls is something different, and I’m loving every minute of fatherhood,” he told PEOPLE.