Steve Harvey Says Lori Harvey’s Exes Are His Exes Too

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 03: Lori Harvey attends Black Women in Music Dinner convened by The Connie Orlando Foundation at Audrey Irmas Pavillion on June 03, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Connie Orlando Foundation)

Entertainer Steve Harvey has been a popular comedian for multiple decades—and

the 68-year-old can still make us laugh. While appearing on an episode of The Pivot podcast, he joked that all his daughter Lori’s exes are also his. The TV personality began by explaining that watching Lori date in public hasn’t been the easiest thing.

“It’s hard, man. I ain’t gonna lie, it’s hard. I’ve had to swallow some things, you know? And I feel for her because she’s in the public [eye],” Steve explained. “See, I gotta be real careful, cause Lori, boy, she be in my a–. I can’t make no mistakes. … I saw one of [her] exes at a

game somewhere and I shook his hand. Well, I can’t even touch his a– no more. I better not acknowledge him or look at him or nothing no more. So, [he’s] off-limits,”

he added. “If you an ex, your a– is my ex too. The rule in our house is: Any boy that’s an ex, he’s now my ex too. I must hate him like we was dating.”

The young Ms. Harvey has dated several high-profile men including rapper Future, and actors Michael B. Jordan and Damson Idris. Each relationship was hard-launched and

eventually unraveled, albeit quietly, publicly. Nowadays, the entrepreneur and model is pretty tight-lipped about her love life, and hasn’t been linked with anyone since her breakup with Idris in November 2023 after a year of dating.

During the podcast, Steve also made it clear that he cautions every gentleman his daughters bring home. “‘If you put your hand on her, I will find you. And I am going to do some things to you that’s going to be ungodly,’” the comedian said was his usual warning. The father of seven has four daughters: twin girls, Karli and Brandi, with his first wife, Marcia, and Morgan and Lori, whom he adopted after he married their mom, Marjorie. The Family Feud star also acknowledged his role as a protector and an example of love for his children.

“As their father, I’m their protector. I’m their example of what love looks like toward their mother. So, how I treat their mother is very important because they’re looking at it and they see it. That’s why I always try to be a great example for them.”

In the interview, the comic and TV host recounted a particular instance of his protective instincts. A teenage Lori was set to attend junior prom with a young man he says he had “pure hatred” for. Despite him setting a 10:30 p.m. curfew, Lori’s date wanted them to attend an after-party at 11. Of course, dad wasn’t standing for that.

“Boy, there’s no chance of me okaying no stuff like this,” Steve told her date. “I said, ‘Just know this, whatever you do to her, I’m gonna do to you.’ I said, ‘So if I look outside and y’all kissing real hard, when you come in here, me and you gonna kiss real hard.’”

Shout out to all the dads who don’t play about their daughters!