Spinning The Block? Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Seen Getting Cozy In Mexico

Though it’s always been a hot topic, Lori Harvey’s love life has been out of the headlines since she split from actor Damson Idris in 2023. While fans assumed she was single and focused on the business that pays her, it turns out the model might have quietly spun the block. Harvey, 28, and Idris, 34, were recently spotted canoodling on the beach in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

In pictures circulating online, the chemistry is still magnetic. The cuties were captured in multiple PDA-packed moments, including holding hands, playing in the water, and snuggling on beach chairs. Baecations aren’t new to these two—they went on several during their first year-long run in 2023.

It’s unclear when the two rekindled their romance, but they were also said to be spotted together at a friend’s wedding in August.

The F1 star and the SKN founder rolled out their relationship in January 2023, when Idris wished Harvey a happy birthday on Instagram, sharing a picture of him kissing her cheek.

“Happy Birthday Nunu,” Idris captioned the picture, which she reposted with three white hearts underneath. The sweet birthday post confirmed rumors that were sparked when they were spotted having dinner together in December 2022 at a West Hollywood restaurant.

Their flame quickly fanned when they split up that November after about a year of dating. In a joint statement, they cited busy schedules as the reason for their breakup.

“We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication,” the couple said back in 2023. “We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”

Considering the couple didn’t split on bad terms, it’s no surprise that they’ve decided to reconnect. At least they got some time to enjoy one another without everyone watching.

Before dating Idris, Harvey had a two-year run with actor Michael B. Jordan from November 2020 to June 2022. The Snowfall actor hasn’t had any public relationships of note outside of this one. However, in 2022, he did tell GQ he was previously in a nine-year relationship.

Harvey has never been one to spin the block (at least not publicly), so maybe, just maybe, Idris is something special.