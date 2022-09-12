‘Still A Long Way To Go’: Loni Love Shows Off Recent Weight Loss

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Comedian, TV host and author Loni Love is sharing the results of what happens when you make healthy lifestyle changes — and an inspiring message for her fans and followers who need encouragement to make their own.

Late last week (September 8), Love shared something of a side-by-side picture of herself (more like a top and bottom image), one from the spring, the other from August, noting that in those few months, she’d come down almost 40 pounds.

“To date I’m down 37 lbs ( still a long way to go) .. the top pic filmed April 2022… the bottom pic was filmed Aug 2022,” she wrote.

Famous friends of the star, including Sherri Shepherd, AJ Johnson, Amber Riley and Yvette Nicole Brown, all known for, among their may talents, also transforming their bodies, cheered her on in the comment section of her post.

The beauty will have the chance to show off her hard work when she gets to put on her finest threads tonight for the Emmys. Love will team up with actress Laverne Cox to co-host the Emmys red carpet coverage for E!

She’s taken fans on her weight-loss journey over the years, becoming a WW ambassador and being open about the ups and downs of it (including trying to shed pounds in front of the world while hosting The Real from 2013 to 2022). She’s remained motivated through it all.

“Take your time, make little changes,” she said in her most recent weight-loss update. “You can hit your goals…”