Loni Love Undergoes Surgery To Have Gallbladder Removed: ‘Health Is Wealth’

Loni Love recently had her gallbladder removed and while recovering from the surgery, she shared a few words of advice for fans. In an Instagram video, Love is seen lying in a hospital bed. The TV host casually shared that she was fresh out of surgery during the video.

“I’m fine by the way,” she said. “I had a quick question. Whenever y’all got to the O.R., do y’all ever make the whole O.R. stop and get into a little prayer? We had a prayer moment. That was me, okay?”

Love continued jokingly, “The nonbelievers, y’all just think some positive thoughts. Put on some Kirk Franklin. Thank you, Kirk. Let’s say a quick prayer before y’all put me under.”

The 51-year-old wasn’t alone. Her boyfriend, James Welsh, who she met through dating platform Christian Mingle, was there to support her. During the video, Love joked that Welsh was “‘getting on her nerves,’” so she sent him to get lunch.

Love rounded up by urging people to not skip their checkups and keep an eye on their health and well-being.

“Go to the doctor. Check your numbers. Get your blood work done,” she said. “Because without your health, you are just as broke as if you don’t have nothing in your bank account. Health is wealth. I wanted to let y’all know that.”

Some signs that you may have issues with your gallbladder include indigestion accompanied by heartburn, sharp belly pain, jaundice (yellowing of eyes and skin), fever, nausea and vomiting. You may need to have your gallbladder removed if you have painful gallstones–when bile in the gallbladder turns into hard, stone-like material.

This isn’t Love’s first time sharing her health journey and encouraging people to take care of themselves. In 2019, she became an ambassador of WW, or WeightWatchers.

“I want to learn to keep eating real fresh food but make healthy choices so I can be my best,” she told PEOPLE that year. “I also have great concerns for the overall health in my community and recognize we don’t take care of ourselves in the best way.”

Those who have followed the former The Real host may know she lost significant amounts of weight while on the series. In August, 2022, Love shared she was down 37 pounds thanks to healthy lifestyle changes.