Lizzo's Glamorous Summer Getaway In Europe Is Giving Main Character Energy

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Artist Lizzo is not letting summer 20205 go to waste and is living it up in Europe. The multi-Grammy-winning artist has been in Paris for some time now and blessed fans with several pictures of her new figure in front of the Eiffel Tower.

“Waking up to this & a fione a– man >>>,” the artist captioned a picture of her in a cream two-piece shorts set and a black Celine bag posing in front of the monument.

In another post, the About Damn Time singer struck another pose in front of the Eiffel Tower but wore a fitted gold backless dress.

“Issa back fat summer 😍,” she captioned the series of pictures of her looking flawless and hair blowing in the wind.

Aside from hanging out with a ‘fione ass man’ Lizzo was also in Paris supporting her close friend SZA who was performing in Paris. They sang their joint song IRL for the crowd during the surprise performance.

Lizzo has been transparent about her weight loss journey and was recently a cover girl for Women’s Health magazine. Although the artist had specific weight loss goals, her primary focus is her mental health.

“I’ve never regretted a workout,” said the artist. “After, I always feel better. I work out for mental health first. Exercise is the best mood enhancer.”

Additionally, intense weight-related back pain pushed the artist to become more intentional about her fitness goals.

In addition to working with Kelly Rowland’s trainer three days a week, Lizzo transitioned from a vegan to protein and veggie diet and cut sugary foods in the morning. The singer has now surpassed her weight loss goals and improved her health in the process. The Love in Real Life artist reduced her body mass index by 10.5 and lost 16% of her body fat according to an Instagram post.

“That back pain? Alleviated,” she said. “I couldn’t wear heels for an extended amount of time anymore,” she says. “Now, baby, I wear heels to the grocery store!”

We love that the artist is authentic and practices radical self-acceptance at every size.