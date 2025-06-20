Lizzo Tried Ozempic, But That’s Not What Sparked Her Stunning Glow-Up

Getty

Lizzo has always loved herself out loud no matter what size she was and it’s no different now that she’s several pounds lighter. The singer, who’s notorious for being open and candid, shared that Ozempic was a part of her weight loss journey while on the Just Trish podcast. Additionally, Lizzo admitted to trying other GLP-1 drugs too.

“I’ve tried everything,” Lizzo shared. “It’s just the science, for me, calories in vs. calories out. Ozempic works because you eat less food.”

She continued, “It makes you feel full. So, if you can just do that on your own and get mind-over-matter, it’s the same.The 37-year-old artist added that what helped her shed weight was a more organic approach—the mind-over-matter method versus the GLP-1 drugs.

When the podcast host, Trisha Paytas, asked how she stayed the course on her weight loss journey, Lizzo attributed it to a shift in her diet.

“What did it for me was— actually it was not being vegan,” Lizzo shared. “Because when I was vegan, I was consuming a lot of fake meats. I was eating a lot of bread. I was eating a lot of rice, and I had to eat a lot of it to stay full. But really I was consuming like 3,000 to 5,000 calories a day.”

The Grammy-award winning artist continued, “So for me, when I actually started eating whole foods and eating like beef and chicken and fish, I was actually full and not expanding my stomach by putting a lot of like fake things in there that wasn’t actually filling me up.”

In case you’re curious about the results, in April, sis revealed that she reduced her body mass index by 10.5 and dropped 16% of her body fat. Lizzo has also shared progress pictures of her glow up over the past year with her social media fam.

Another nugget the singer shared for weight loss that has worked for her is swapping out sweet foods for savoury ones in the morning. Also, when she does get a craving for something sweet, she pairs it with a carb.

“I do something sweet. It’s gotta be with some sort of like carb,” she explained. “I’ll have like almond butter and toast. So, everybody’s body is different. Find out what works for you,” she said.

We love that Lizzo has found what works for her and continues to be confident in her body, no matter what it looks like.