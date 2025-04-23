Lizzo Shares The Secret To Her Transformative Weight Loss: 'I Loved To Distract Myself With Food'

Artist Lizzo reminds us that consistency and hard work often yields results. The singer began a weight loss journey in 2023 and opened up about how she got the results she was looking for during a recent TikTok live.

The Love in Real Life artist reduced her body mass index by 10.5 and lost 16% of her body fat according to an Instagram post.

According to Lizzo’s live, much of her weight loss can be attributed to paying close attention to what she eats. She said she swaps out sugary foods for savoury foods in the morning.

“I do something sweet. It’s gotta be with some sort of like carb. I’ll have like almond butter and toast. So, everybody’s body is different. Find out what works for you,” she said, noting that she believes the only thing that “works across the board, science-wise, is calories in versus calories out.”

“That’s just how the human body works,” she added.

Lizzo also reflected on a time when she would drink two or three large Starbucks drinks a day. She estimated that she was likely drinking 1200 calories a day and that was the turning point for her. The artist also cut coffee to regulate her nervous system.

Ultimately Lizzo said she “Had to start applying a calorie deficit, because I was prone to binging.”

A calorie deficit is when you burn more calories than you eat. Your body then uses stored fat for energy and that can result in weight loss.

While the singer doesn’t believe in calorie counting, she does use it as a “as a tool to fight against the American food system.”

Also known as Melissa Viviane Jefferson, Lizzo also opened up about how getting a hold of her anxiety had a positive impact on her mental health and weight.

“I’ve been working to get my anxiety under control for years. And then I decided that I want to release and I’m ready to stop waiting to be myself like fully and be happy,” she said.

“And I meditated. I calmed myself down. And I isolated a little bit, but not like made myself lonely, not the way I used to when I was depressed. I isolated myself in a mindful way where I had no distractions,” the singer continued.

The 36-year-old had a period of time over the past couple of years when she was quiet on social media and only posted occasionally.

“I loved to distract myself with people. I loved to distract myself with food. I loved to distract myself with drinking. I loved to distract myself with problems that I would create. I would love to do that. And I stopped doing that,” she said. “And I just focused on me.”

These lifestyle changes have paid off because the singer said she “felt lighter, energetically and emotionally,” and we’re here for it.