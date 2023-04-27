Sweet Moments Of Lizzo And Her Mom Ahead Of Mother’s Day

Getty

Happy birthday Lizzo! Grammy-award-winning singer, Lizzo, is never shy to speak her mind and show appreciation to her loved ones on social media. She’s also known to credit her mom, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, for her confidence and appreciates how she’s a true champion of others. Her mom is just as proud and fond of her daughter, too. Last year, at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, Johnson presented her daughter the People’s Champion award and said, “She’s a champion of others; she builds you up and is always in your corner,” Johnson-Jefferson says.

She continued, “She has shown us that we don’t have to conform to anyone’s standards to be happy, creative, and worthy. I know that Lizzo has saved lives. No one deserves this honor – and I’m so proud of her.”

On Instagram, Lizzo can be seen shouting out her mother for her kindness or randomly surprising her with lavish but well-deserved gifts. A large part of her gifting and spending quality time with her mom is due to her father’s death at 21 and the impact that had on Johnson, which led to her desire to pamper her mother.

In a recent Instagram post caption, she notes the effects of their loss, “Ever since daddy passed, you’ve been telling me it’s been hard to dress nicely for yourself,” she wrote. “I know I can’t bring ur best friend back… but I still wanna give you the world,” she says.

She adds, “I remember crying in my car when my daddy passed, no job no money, nowhere to live, wishing I could one day provide for my family,” the musician wrote in the caption. “I couldn’t do it for my dad so ima make sure I spoil Mama. Happy holidays y’all.”

Lizzo has gifted her mother a fabulous Gucci bag, a brand-new Audi, and a wardrobe. Outside of the gifts, though, she does take pride in spending quality time with her mommy. View some of their cutest moments below.

Gucci This, Gucci That

Lizzo gifted her mom a black Gucci bag tote for her birthday last year. Johnson was elated, to say the least. She captioned the Instagram post, “My mom opening her Gucci bag is a MOOD – I love you mommy happy birthday.”

Lizzo Bonding With Her Mom

Last year, the singer played ‘Special’ for her mother before it was officially released. She captioned the Instagram post, “Here’s the full snippet 🥺 this is the first time I played my new music for my momma— I was nervous to post this ! but just know: if the ones you love support you— THATS ALL U NEED🥰 it’s been a long journey YALL… but I think it’s about that time 🙏🏾”

A Brand New Audi

Lizzo purchased an Audi SUV last year for Christmas. Johnson was shocked and ended up crying of gratitude. She captioned her post, “Got my mommy a brand new Audi for Xmas 🎄I remember crying in my car when my daddy passed, no job no money nowhere to live, wishing I could one day provide for my family.. I couldnt do it for my dad so ima make sure I spoil Mama. Happy holidays y’all.”

A Fly Girl

In 2021, Lizzo gifted her mother a whole new wardrobe with a closet full of fly fashions and penned a beautiful tribute on Instagram. “Ever since daddy passed you’ve been telling me it’s been hard to dress nice for yourself. I know I can’t bring ur best friend back… but I still wanna give you the world. Happy birthday mommy, I love you. Time to be FLYY, girl! Thank you, @jasonrembert,” she says.