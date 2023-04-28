The Live-Action Ariel Character Is Coming To Disneyland, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, And Disneyland Paris Soon

Disney

Beginning in late May, Ariel is trading her fins for human legs and stepping into a world beyond the sea as she appears in the all-new live-action movie The Little Mermaid in theaters on May 26, 2023. In celebration of the film’s release, Ariel will be venturing out to select Disney Parks, where guests will meet her this summer.

Starring singer and actress Halle Bailey as Ariel, the film holds an all-star cast, including Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy. Recently Bailey shared a new version of The Little Mermaid classic, “Part of Your World.” Ahead of the live-action film entering theaters worldwide, listeners can experience Bailey singing Ariel’s most iconic ballads for The Little Mermaid soundtrack. The soundtrack will feature new recordings of the songs that Alan Menken and Howard Ashman wrote for Disney’s animated film over 30 years ago.

Bailey announced her live-action character’s presence at Disney Parks via a YouTube video. “I’m excited to announce that later this summer, at Disney Parks, Ariel will venture into the human world, where you’ll be able to meet her yourself. So cool! Stay tuned for more details,” she shares.

Scroll to learn where you can meet the live-action Ariel at the below Disney Parks and view Bailey’s announcement.

Disneyland Paris

At Disneyland Paris, guests can share an interactive and fun experience with the character Ariel from the live-action story. She invites everyone at Walt Disney Studios Park to join a joyful, limited-time celebration in honor of the new movie release. From “Under the Sea” to “Kiss the Girl,” join this unforgettable musical moment.

Walt Disney World – Disney’s Hollywood Studios

When Ariel’s adventures on land take her to Walt Disney World Resort, guests can meet her by visiting Walt Disney Presents at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Ariel invites guests to be “part of her world” and, for a limited time, see a special sneak peek and props from the film at Walt Disney Presents Theater.

Disneyland Resort – Disneyland Park

Heading west to Disneyland Resort, Ariel will greet guests on the promenade near “It’s a small world.”

The Little Mermaid hits theaters on May 26, 2023.