Meet Lipault, The Parisian Brand Bringing Sexy Back To Softside Luggage

Lipault

In the wide world of luggage, there are often two extremes. There are the dark pieces. The black, brown, and navy blue soft and hard-sided bags meant to conceal the beatings acquired during baggage handling at the airport. This luggage has one job: hold your goods, and cope with scuff marks and fraying material with grace. This group can also include the growing aluminum category, which can better withstand a beating, but also costs the price of an actual trip…

Then there is the eclectic take on everyday luggage on the opposite end. Brands are getting more creative, which can lead to pieces in incredibly bright hues, prints, and even in some cases, translucency. Those pieces, fun for a time, aren’t what you’ll likely reach for as the years pass and the trends change.

In the middle is Lipault. Founded in 2005, the Parisian brand is known for their fashion-conscious luggage. In true French fashion, the pieces are very “less is more.” They’re lightweight, soft-sided suitcases that are scratch and water-resistant and come in colorful but modern shades sure to stand out in baggage claim and while rolling on to your destination. They’ve been making waves, thanks in part to their Plume collection, a nylon line in unique colors that has been a must-have for travelistas in Paris, standing out in a market currently obsessed with hardside gear. Lipault has been garnering so much success that they caught the attention of Samsonite, which acquired the brand in 2014.

Lipault

As they prepare to celebrate their 20th anniversary, release a range of backpacks, and continue to roll out the new and very stylish, monochromatically hued Lost in Berlin collection, inspired by the cool of Germany’s capital city, I had the opportunity to visit the brand’s office, and store, in Paris to see the new collection for myself.

Tucked inside an effortlessly chic office building near the brand’s Boulevard de la Madeleine store, we learned about the history of the brand, created by leather good makers Francois and Karine Lipovetsky following a successful collaboration in 1999 with Air France to create luggage for the airline. While other brands have gone for bigger, ostentatious pieces, Lipault has gone for something more subtle and elegant, allowing them to be timeless. They’ve created a line of baggage that embraces recycled materials, like plastic bottles, to create durable bags. And by embracing softside form, everything you need to fit can be accommodated (like all those souvenirs you picked up) because the material can stretch.

Lipault

And as much as they succeed in their function, they also look gorgeous as many softside options can look a tad ancient. In their Lost in Berlin lineup, everything from their massive Exile wheeled luggage to the Berlin Cabin 2.0 comes in soft greens, baby pinks, as well as decadent browns and earth-toned browns (Yoga Green, Rose Quartz, Nutsy Nut and Sandstone to be specific, and in that order). And for those who like to keep it very simple, there is a sleek Black as well.

Lipault has expanded its offerings from luggage, including the new Cargo backpack, which I’m obsessed with. It never feels bulky with your laptop and essentials in it. The large side pockets tote your wallet and passport efficiently and offer quick access, and the buckled closure is a lovely, different option. If you’re more of a zipper girlie, the Lifetrotter backpack gets rave reviews from customers for its elevated look and amount of space. And the Exile, in between with a drawstring and two buckle closures, is very fashionable and spacious, and has straps that say “Lipault” on the front to match the hefty Exile suitcase. All backpacks have a “smart sleeve” that allows them to be placed atop your suitcase when you need a break from carrying them on your back.

Lipault

There’s also a beautiful garment bag made of the same polyester material, as well as a crossbody bag, perfect for nights out, sightseeing, and exploring restaurants to find the best French fare. And there’s the 24H Bag 2.0 if a backpack is not your thing, replete with a laptop compartment in addition to a range of spaces in the interior and exterior allowing you to pack everything you need. There are also ample-sized toiletry kits, packing cubes and a clear toiletry bag (perfect for upcoming ESSENCE Festival fun at the Superdome!).

And all of these beautiful pieces come at a cost that doesn’t do damage to one’s wallet. The largest offerings, like the Very Long Trip, which comes in at almost eight pounds, ready for those long getaways, is priced at $375. The Medium Trip, which is an average-sized checked bag, is $300. The compact Cabin 2.0, for, as the name says, overhead bin placement, is $265. Backpacks range from $105-225, bags are $60-125, and accessories are $16-45.

Lipault

As for what’s next for the brand as it continues to make its presence known Stateside, it is to bring the Plume to America. They also plan to keep creating luggage that is set apart in its color and shape, sustainability and durability in its construction, and one-of-a-kind in its aura. They will also resume expanding their presence worldwide. They have four stores presently (three in Paris, one in London), but plan to open stores in Madrid, Mexico City, and Dubai by 2026.

Lipault offers something rare in the luggage world—a blend of practicality, personality, and Parisian polish. It’s for the traveler who wants form and function, who craves color without chaos, and who understands that luggage isn’t just about getting from point A to B, but how you show up along the way.

Lipault

Whether you’re jetting off to the Caribbean, heading to New Orleans for ESSENCE Fest, or just making your morning commute a bit more chic with a fashionable and comfortable backpack, Lipault has something that can roll, carry, or zip right alongside you—stylishly, of course.