Slide, Step, Back It Up: 9 Line Dances To Know Before Your Next Party

Getty Images

Remember when the only dances you needed to know were the Cupid Shuffle, the Wobble, and maybe, if you were from the old school, the Electric Slide? Simpler times. Nowadays, that’s not enough. Whether you’re posting up at festivals, cookouts, or pretty much any lively gathering right now filled with Black folks, people are pulling out line dances at a rate the likes of which we’ve never seen before. If you live down South, there are even more to choose from, but nationwide, the popularity is apparent.

From ones that incorporate fans to odes to classic binge-worthy TV, with the help of social media, everyone’s creative wheels are turning — and people are learning one new step after another, feet shuffling, turning, stepping with ease. If you look at comment sections, you’ll find that everyone wants in on the fun. That’s why YouTube and TikTok tutorials are a hot commodity for slower learners, as well as folks with two left feet.

As you prepare for festivities to wrap up the summer soon, including throwing your own, be it Labor Day fêtes, block parties, and simple backyard soirees, your party will be one to remember if you pull out one of these routines. The simpler the better! And if you’ll be crashing someone else’s, get in where you fit in comfortably by learning some of these very cool moves.

Boots on the Ground

Even if you don’t know the dance, you’ve heard the song by 803Fresh. Terressa of “Line Dancing With Terressa” on YouTube is a must for learning any new line dances, and she made this one super easy to get. Finally!

Can’t Get Enough

Who better to teach you this super complicated dance than Tamia, the person whose song is used for it? While it starts off slow, people tend to trip up over the foot crossing required. But if Grant Hill, who was previously plagued by ankle pains during his NBA career, can figure it out, the rest of us have no excuse.

Law & Order

This might be the funniest of the bunch. But for those of us who can’t get enough of catching up on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit episodes, this one’s for you. Even Olivia Benson is out here getting in on the fun.

Country Girl

Toni Armani’s hit is contagious, and so is this line dance inspired by it. While the ladies hit it best, even the guys, like creator Bizzy Boom, are teaching it.

Cowgirl Trailride (Horses in the Stable)

This is my personal favorite these days, probably because, whichever way you choose to do it, the moves are simple enough. I’m partial to the bucking and Kappa-inspired shoulder roll, but the traditional, smooth, and sexy moves certainly go well with the S. Dott and Toni Armani track.

SOSU Sexy Dance

Done to the sounds of Usher’s “Tell Me,” expect a lot of body rollin’ if you saunter your way to the dance floor for this one. As always, Terressa of “Line Dancing With Terressa” broke it down best on YouTube, and as you can see, men and women, the elderly and the young, are hitting it.

Flex Line Dance

Cupid, of “Cupid Shuffle” fame, solidified his place as the man for all things line dance when he released “Flex” during COVID. It’s still a party starter, including at our very own ESSENCE Festival of Culture, where I heard it playing from a number of booths at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center throughout the recent Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Slow Wind Line Dance

Terressa of “Line Dancing With Terressa” helped us find this one. It’s fun, but also gives workout vibes, which is the best of both worlds. Get those steps in!

Ok, so this one may not be trending right now, but I’m sharing because how smooth are the moves of this group? Adorned in all white (because we love an all white party), most over 50 and moving with all the agility and joy in the world to the classic sounds of James Brown’s “Super Bad.” You love to see it. That said, I’m already learning the steps just in case somebody decides to pull this bad boy out. This might be the best one yet!

