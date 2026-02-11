Lil Jon Mourns The Tragic Loss Of His Son, Nathan Smith

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 04: Lil Jon, Nicole Smith and Nathan Smith attends the Pencils Of Promise 2019 Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on November 04, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Rapper and producer Lil Jon is mourning the loss of his son, Nathan Smith. The 27-year-old was found dead after being reported missing. Smith’s body was discovered in a pond north of Atlanta, Georgia, close to his residence on Feb. 6.

“I am extremely heartbroken for the tragic loss of our son, Nathan Smith. His mother (Nicole Smith) and I are devastated,” Lil Jon wrote in a statement shared on Instagram. “Nathan was the kindest human being you would ever meet. He was immensely caring, thoughtful, polite, passionate, and warmhearted — he loved his family and the friends in his life to the fullest.

“He was an amazingly talented young man; a music producer, an artist and engineer, and graduate of NYU,” the statement continued. “We loved Nathan with all of our hearts and are incredibly proud of him. He was loved and appreciated, and in our last times together, we were comforted in knowing that we expressed that very sentiment to him.”

Lil Jon also thanked everyone who prayed and supported his family during the period when Nathan was missing.

It is still unclear how the artist, known as DJ Young Slade, died, but he reportedly “ran out of his house and has been missing since,” according to the police’s missing person poster shared on social media. Smith was also allegedly disoriented when he left the house on foot and without a phone. Police also state that “Based on the investigation to date, there is no indication of foul play,” but medical examiners have yet to identify a cause of death.

Nathan was following in his father’s footsteps and building a career as a rapper. They often spent quality time together at events and even appeared on Family Feud.

Nathan had a promising future ahead of him. In a March 2025 interview with The Quintessential Gentleman, he acknowledged his father’s excellence while sharing his own aspirations.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 25: Young Slade attends ONE Musicfest 2025 at Piedmont Park on October 25, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

“It’s dope to appreciate my dad, show respect, and just look at all the things he’s done, and it’s nice to get the torch passed down and do my own thing,” he told the outlet. “Because it’s like it comes from him, but also I’m definitely taking it and making it my own.”

Lil Jon shared another social media post grieving his son after the official press statement.

“THIS HURTS SO BAD,” he wrote. “I LOVE YOU SON.” The caption accompanied a video of moments with Nathan when he was a baby as Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” played. Celebrities and fans poured into the comment section, offering prayers and comforting words for the rapper as he navigates this loss.

We’re sending love to Lil Jon and his family. He has one other child, a daughter, born in 2024, with his girlfriend, Jamila Sozahdah.