Grammy award-winning rapper, DJ and producer Lil Jon, also known as Jonathan H. Smith, is notorious for getting the party started. But he’s about to switch it up for fans and explore his passion for home renovation in his new HGTV series Lil Jon Wants To Do What?

The rapper won’t be on the show alone. He’s hosting the series alongside DIY Network’s Anitra Mecadon, a popular designer and expert builder. In the show, the star helps homeowners who are bored with their bland home interiors try something more adventurous. Lil Jon’s team will take his outlandish home renovation ideas for clients and attempt to bring them to life.

The series is a great way to increase Black representation on the network. Who doesn’t want to see some of the culture on TV?

Jane Latman, HGTV president, spoke about how the TV channel is intentionally diversifying their content in a press release about the new series.

“We are pushing our content strategy forward with the kind of unexpected shows and talent that will surprise and excite viewers across the audience spectrum,” she said.

She continued, “Lil Jon Wants To Do What?” is one example of upcoming shows that have all of us rubbing our hands together with excitement. Who doesn’t want to see Lil Jon’s creative talent traverse the world of hip hop into the world of home renovation? We expect fans to say, ‘Yeah! Yeah!’”

If you need a teaser, the first episode features clients Joy and Phil who would like to transform their living space into an entertainment hub for their family. You’ll watch him transform this basic basement into a club space with a lounge, wet bar, and karaoke stage.

For those looking forward to watching, the series premieres Monday, May 2, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and each episode is available to stream on discovery+ on Mondays starting May 2.

