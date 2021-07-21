‘Setting Clear Boundaries Is Very Important’: LeToya Luckett Opens Up About Co-Parenting After Divorce

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Singer and actress LeToya Luckett is currently living the good life with friends in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, likely celebrating the success of the summer line of clothes she’s crafted in collaboration with stylist J. Bolin. In the midst of enjoying yacht living and sitting poolside with the likes of Toya Johnson, Monyetta Shaw and social media personality Pretty Vee, Luckett took some time to do an Instagram Live to catch up with her fans. While talking about life, she was asked to share some insight on peacefully co-parenting. The journey is a new one for Luckett, who recently filed for divorce from Tommicus Walker, the father of her two kids, Gianna and Tysun. She told fans she’s “taking it day by day” but has already learned some gems she was open to sharing.

“I think as long as people keep the kids first and what’s in the best interest of the children, that’s what’s most important, when you consider them first,” she said. “Sometimes — most of the time, it’s not about us. It’s not about the parents, the things that went wrong.”

“What my therapist told me, what’s important especially when you’re in the co-parenting space is to try not to fix what went wrong in the marriage in the co-parenting space. Don’t try and fix your problems from the past in your new chapter. Don’t bring it with you although the same people are going to be there,” she added. “You are in a new relationship, if you will. But focus, if you’re in the co-parenting space, focus on co-parenting. Now if you want to save and reconcile, baby, hey, have at it! Yes, I’m all here for the love. Yes, I am. But if that’s not your focus and if those aren’t your intentions, I would definitely suggest not trying to fix what happened in the past in your co-parenting space. It’s not going to heal. It’s going to cause problems. And being clear, setting clear boundaries is very important. Very, very important.”

When asked by a follower during the Live if she was still married, she confirmed that her divorce is finalized.

“I am not married, no. I am divorced and I’m ok,” she said. “We’re ok. Everybody’s ok.”

Luckett announced in January that they were going their separate ways, making it clear that co-parenting positively would be their priority moving forward.

“After very prayerful consideration, Tommicus and I have decided to get a divorce,” she wrote at the time. “It is my deepest desire for us to be loving co-parents and keep a peaceful environment out of respect for our children. Please understand our need for privacy.”

She wrapped up the announcement with “Love always,” adding, “Thank you in advance for your prayers, support & space to heal as we tread through this challenging time.”

During her IG Live chat, she seemed to be in a great place. When someone told her to keep smiling, she said confidently that she intends to, no matter what happens.

“I feel as long as God keeps waking me up in the morning, regardless of what happens in my life, regardless of what the world throws at me, as long as I can breathe breath in my body, that first of all I’m going to give all the praise to God but two, I’m going to find my joy,” she said. “I’m going to find it and hold onto it for as long as I possibly can and smile through all of it.”