LeToya Luckett, Her Husband And Ex, Spend Time At Six Flags With Their Kids

LeToya Luckett is reminding us that blended families can work. The singer was recently out having a ball with her kids, ex-husband, Tommicus Walker, and current husband, Taleo Coles, at Six Flags Over Texas.

The former Destiny’s Child singer has two children with Walker: son Tysun Wolf and daughter Gianna Iman.

In the series of videos shared by TheYBF, the blended family is having amusement park fun on rollercoasters.

In one of the clips shared, Luckett is riding back home with Walker and beaming with joy about the quality time they spent together.

“We had a great time,” she began, smiling. “Enjoyed the kids. It was peaceful, there was love, maturity, growth, healthy connections, kids, all about the kids baby. And my handsome husband.”

“It’s about us, family.” Taleo added. Luckett then echoed, “Unity. That’s what the kids need to see.”

Social media users commented on the post praising the blended family for their maturity and ability to center the kids.

Luckett and Tommicus got married in 2017 in an intimate wedding in Texas Hills Country. However, the singer announced she was getting divorced shortly after her third wedding anniversary.

Divorce is not an easy road to travel and the artist has been honest about how difficult it was to move through.

“This isn’t something you can just glaze over and move on like nothing happened,” she told Essence of her divorce in 2022.

“I just knew that I had to be strong—but also, I’m not a superhero; I’m a human being,” she says. “I wanted to feel all the feelings so that I wouldn’t have to revisit this at a later date. I didn’t want to shelve my emotions.”

The internal work paid off as Luckett eventually met her current husband, Taleo, and quietly married him in July 2024.

The couple kept the dating part of their relationship under wraps, so we didn’t get front-row seats to their romance. However, they seem to share a deep affection and respect for one another, which is also reflected in their living exchange during their wedding ceremony.

“I remember the moment we first talked on the phone. I knew you were going to be my wife,” he shared during the ceremony. “Together, we will build a life filled with love, happiness, and countless memories.”

Luckett also shared heartfelt words during the ceremony. “Taleo, my love, this love feels like rest. I feel divinely connected to you.”

We’re glad to see this example of peaceful co-parenting and hope it continues on this path!