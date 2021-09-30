9 Times Lenny Kravitz Played In Our Face With Those Abs

Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz will never admit it because he’s a respected rock star and businessman and actor and all those good things, but he’s the king of setting successful thirst traps. He know what he’s doing when he shares photos of himself, shirtless and looking healthy and fine at 57. His most recent one dropped jaws, and all the man was doing was making coffee.

You’re not fooling us Lenny — but hey, we’re not complaining.

Lucky for those who are fans of him for more than just his timeless music, these types of photos from his photographers, namely Mia Ross, aren’t few and far between for the “I Belong to You” crooner. Every now and then he drops them on us, taken at various luxurious settings. The hope is that he will keep these thirst traps coming for years to come, and it sounds like he will with the way Lenny takes amazing care of himself.

He’s been working with the same trainer since the ’90s, Dodd Romero, and says, “we always have a goal in front of us. My best shape is not behind me. It’s in front of me right now. We keep moving that bar as we get older.”

In addition to that, he’s a healthy eater. While giving Men’s Health a peek into his fridge in the Bahamas, it was filled with cucumbers, mangos, broccoli, kale, breadfruit, soursop, sugar apples, okra, avocado, and more.

“A great blessing of living here in the Bahamas is I’m able to grow my own food. So I have a garden where most of this food comes from,” he said. “As you can see, I’m vegan, primarily raw. I have done extensive raw diets where I eat raw for a year.”

He added, “I’m very careful about what I put in my body and how I take care of my body.”

And it’s certainly shows because it is paying off. Check out nine other photos of Lenny effortlessly being eye candy while living his healthiest, best life.