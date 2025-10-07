LeBron James’ New Hennessy Partnership Turns A Career-Defining Moment Into A Celebration

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

LeBron James knows a thing or two about making decisions that shift culture (he also knows a thing or two about stressing us all out with these so-called ‘decisions’). Thankfully, his latest one involves Hennessy, an orange bottle, and a callback to one of the most talked-about moments of his career and not a retirement announcement or a trade move.

The NBA star is back with the cognac brand for a V.S.O.P Limited Edition, the second collaboration between the two since their partnership started in 2024. This time, the bottle features his signature crowning gesture, a symbol that’s become synonymous with James both on and off the court.

Hennessy announced the release with “The Second Decision,” a campaign that plays on LeBron’s infamous 2010 televised special. “I’m taking my talents to South Beach” became one of those cultural moments people still reference. This time, the decision isn’t about leaving Cleveland or choosing a new team (because I don’t know if our hearts could take it!). It’s about partnership and what LeBron’s building beyond basketball.

“It’s an honor to continue this partnership with Hennessy,” James said. “Our first collection was about a shared pursuit of excellence and boundary pushing, and this new limited edition is another chapter in that story. The design features my crowning gesture, which is special for me and stands for celebration and connection. That’s what this bottle is made for.”

At 40, James’ moves off the court are just as calculated as his playmaking, so of course, when the campaign dropped across his social platforms, the comments lit up with speculation.

Vincent Montalescot, Hennessy’s Chief Marketing Officer, emphasized why the partnership works. “We’re proud to deepen our partnership with LeBron James, a cultural icon whose influence reaches far beyond sport,” he said.

He added: “LeBron embodies a spirit of collective play and social generosity, values that resonate deeply with our own.”

The V.S.O.P Limited Edition is now available in select markets worldwide. Hennessy wants younger drinkers to try cognac, and they’re pushing the Hennessy Sidecar as the cocktail to start with. The bottle itself is designed for when people actually get together and celebrate, which tracks with how LeBron has always talked about community and bringing people together.