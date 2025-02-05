LeBron James Praises His Wife, Savannah, Honoring Their Relationship: 'We Grew Even Stronger Together'

Getty

LeBron and Savannah James are reminding us that Black love stands the test of time. In a recent Instagram post, the Lakers icon took time out to praise his wife and appreciate the unshakeable bond they share, a day after he learned about his Los Angeles Lakers’ trade for Luka Dončić.

“The thing about it is, is that we just grew even stronger and tighter together!! 👸🏾 & 🤴🏾 ,” the 40-year-old athlete’s caption began. The caption was under three images LeBron shared of him kissing Savannah while she sat on the sidelines during a game. “This ♾️ shit can’t be fucked with! Love you my Queen! Ruler of the Kingdom 🏰🤎😉😘.”

LeBron is notorious for loving his longtime wife out loud and lauding her for her contributions to the success of his career and their tight-knit family. After bringing home a win at the 2024 Olympics, James thanked his highschool sweetheart, 38, for her contributions throughout the years.

“My wife takes care of the business, man,” James said. “She’s the best. Without her, I wouldn’t even be in this position to be able to do what I do and love the game. I love it. So, to have my wife and my two boys and my daughter here and the rest of my family here, it was everything.”

The lovebirds met in highschool, got married in 2013, and have expanded to a family of five since. They’re raising three beautiful children, which include LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., 20, Bryce Maximus, 17, and Zhuri Nova, 10.

The eldest of the clan, Bronny, has been making his parents proud as he recently got drafted into the NBA. In 2024, Bronny was selected by the Lakers with the 55th pick and made history as the first player to be drafted into the NBA with his father actively playing.

Bronny may also be following in his father’s footsteps in more than one way–the 20-year-old was linked to Parker Whitfield (Salli Richardson-Whitfield’s daughter) several times last year. Not only were they courtside at the Olympics, Bronny was also a plus one at Parker’s 20th birthday outing.

It’s an honor to witness James’ commitment to love and togetherness and to watch it pay dividends in the kids!