‘Time Moves Fast’: Lauren London And Lil Wayne’s Son Kameron Just Turned 16

Nobody reminds you that you’re aging like spoiled milk (figuratively, not literally) more than celebrity kids. Lauren London and Lil Wayne’s son, Kameron Carter, who was once a little guy sitting courtside with his famous parents, is now 16, meaning he only has a few more years left in his teens. Meanwhile, London’s youngest son, Kross, whom she shared with the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, is also growing up fast.

“My two Virgo Boys/Kross turned 9,” she wrote. “Kam is 16 today! 🥹 Time moves” she said before adding, “Fast” she wrote in an Instagram caption of a photo of Kameron towering over his little brother.

Other celebrities showed love to her Virgo boys in the comment section, including Tamar Braxton and London’s friend, singer Cassie.

“Because Kam is NOT THAT BIG OMG!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥,” Tamar commented, just as shocked as we are.

“You already know what this does to me! 🥹🥹 Happiest Birthday Kam and Kross!! Love you 3 so much! 💙,” Cassie commented.

Kameron is growing into his own, meaning he has a unique personality and interests. You may have spotted him attending red carpet events over the years, including the ESPY awards with Lil Wayne in addition to sitting courtside at basketball games as mentioned. In 2023, the actress shared that her son picked up an interest in investing and finance, inspired by her late partner and her uncle.

“I have an uncle that is very much into, you know, financial wealth in our community. And I also think just — [Kameron] grew up in the house with Hussle, so Nip was a really big influence on him for sure,” she told hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings during a 2023 episode of their podcast Assets Over Liabilities.

His famous father, despite a busy schedule, also makes sure to make time for the teen. While appearing on Matt Barnes’s podcast, All the Smoke, he stopped filming to place a FaceTime call to Kameron to say goodnight.

“That’s Kam, he going to sleep. He gotta get his goodnight,” Wayne said as he pulled out his phone to call him back. “Goodnight, boy. I love you. Gimme some,” he added, pretending to give him a handshake.

“You’ll be able to see pictures of me and Kam courtside over the years. The kid, he knows so much about sports,” Wayne said during an interview in 2023 about Kameron and what they have in common while speaking on all four of his children. “Everybody knows I love sports. Going to a game has been different over time. Going to a game with him, we damn near don’t even watch it because we know so much…You find that with each kid.”

As for London, the Without Remorse actress is gracefully moving through life as a single mother since Nipsey Hussle’s death. London explained in 2023 how she was mothering through the grief while simultaneously being present for her children, Kameron especially.

“I’ve been extremely open with them about the grief process as much as I can. I’m more compassionate now as a mother,” London said on the Today show. “I have a teenager now, so I’m doing some inner child teenager work as well.”’

Congratulations to both London and Wayne on successfully navigating parenthood, as their little one is not so little anymore.