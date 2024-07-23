Lauren And Cameron Hamilton On Their Date-Night Essentials And How They Stay In Love After Reality TV

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Aviation American Gin

Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton first captured our hearts in 2020 after meeting on Netflix’s dating show Love Is Blind. The series, a unique dating experiment, initially brought them together without the two being able to see what the other looked like in an effort to answer the question: Is love truly blind? Over several weeks, Lauren and Cameron proved that tenfold, and after falling for one another, the pair married after just 38 days. Fast forward four years, and the two are just as blissfully happy as the day they said, “I do.”

The Hamiltons have managed to maintain their fairytale love, even recently winning Netflix’s 2024 Cutest Couple Award. But in their whirlwind lives, the pair says that there is one very important thing that keeps the fizz alive and well in their marriage, and that’s prioritizing dating. “Continuing to date each other is so important,” Lauren says. When you’re in a relationship for a certain amount of time, it’s easy to get comfortable, and while that is part of the beauty of a commitment that goes the distance, things can get repetitive.

“Keeping the fizz alive means still having those moments where you can be excited about each other and try new things together,” she says. “It’s all about novelty and sharing new experiences,” Cameron adds.

A new experience they’re embracing is a partnership with Alka-Seltzer for the brand’s new Fizzy Melts. With dinner dates being a staple and a key to the Hamiltons’ romance, the collaboration certainly makes sense for the couple. “When you’re being adventurous with food, you don’t always know what to expect,” Cameron says. “Cam loves spicy foods, and I love seafood and trying new dishes,” she adds. On their respective Instagram accounts, they each shared how Alka-Seltzer Fizzy Melts help them get out of sticky situations caused by their love of certain fare.

“We like to look at things through a lighthearted lens, so creating these stories was a lot of fun,” he says. Scrolling through their accounts, you’ll quickly notice that the couple have remained a favorite with fans due to their playful energy and chemistry with one another. “I wanted the sketches to be organic but real. When you’re on a date with interesting foods, the last thing you want is an upset stomach, and we wanted to really capture that and show that your date doesn’t have to end; you can still have a good time and enjoy each other,” Lauren says.

The Hamiltons also like to keep things fresh with virtual reality dates and movie nights. “I’m a film buff, so I love going to the movies,” she says. Cameron mentions traveling as another activity they love to do together. “We’ve been wanting to go to this mountain range where you can see multiple states at once,” he says. But wherever their adventures take them, they’ll always be prepared for the day.

“My essentials for date night always include a good lip gloss and gum or mints. You never know where the night is going to go, and no one needs bad breath or chapped lips, especially if you’re eating or getting into some kissing,” Lauren says.

Cameron’s date night essentials are a little less tangible but just as important. “A good attitude is key—you don’t want to take things too seriously because a date is supposed to be fun. Just shake off the stress and enjoy it,” he says.

Watching the couple, whether it be on Netflix, through their Instagram reels or TikToks, or getting to speak to them, it’s clear that they still genuinely enjoy each other’s company. “Of course, there are spats and serious conversations, but one thing Lauren and I have learned to do is diffuse them with lighthearted humor,” he says. Lauren agrees. “I want to bring laughter and joy into my relationship as much as possible, and like Cam said, it has definitely helped us get through some hard times,” she says. “For the things that don’t really matter that much, sometimes you have to brush them off and keep them moving.”

No matter where you are in your relationship, the couple notes that remaining partners through it all is essential. “You have to be true to yourself but also remember that you’re in a partnership,” Lauren says. She mentions that in her previous relationships, it was easy to turn inward. “Back then, I’d decided I needed to just focus on being strong and independent for myself. But if you’re in a relationship where you feel comfortable and confident with someone, it’s ok to let them in and realize you have a partner now. Relationships aren’t successful without vulnerability, forgiveness, and willingness.”