Meet Ezra! 'Love Is Blind' Alums Lauren And Cameron Hamilton Just Welcomed Their First Child

Fan favorites Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton from season one of Netflix’s Love Is Blind are officially parents, and the world couldn’t be happier. The couple welcomed their first child, son Ezra William Hamilton, on October 1st, and he came in at a healthy 5 lbs., 15 oz.

The couple shared some new family photos on Instagram. “To God be the GLORY! 🙌🏾🩵 Our son, Ezra William Hamilton, made his debut October 1st, a little earlier than planned, but perfectly on God’s time,” Speed-Hamilton captioned the carousel of images. The new mom also included snaps from the hospital, candid photos of them gushing over their newborn, his little feet, and an image of affirmations they wrote out in preparation for his birth.

“After an unexpected turn with preeclampsia and a few days in the hospital, we’ve been taking it slow… healing, resting, and soaking up all the love. 💛” the caption concluded.

Preeclampsia is the occurrence of consistently high blood pressure during or after pregnancy that typically occurs after 20 weeks.

The Love Is Blind alums have been trying to expand their family for years, so they’re elated that what was once a dream has now come to fruition.

As for the name, choosing Ezra for their son wasn’t random—the Hamiltons believe it was given to them by the new mother’s late father.

“After my dad passed, we were organizing his things and we found a Bible that had been his mother’s,” Speed-Hamilton told PEOPLE during an interview. “When we opened it, the Bible opened to the book of Ezra and a picture of dad fell out. That was a sign.”

Hamilton described the experience of becoming a dad as “surreal” while speaking to the publication.

“It still feels surreal that we have a son after four years of trying to conceive,” he shared. “That said, the 4 a.m. feedings and diaper changes have definitely made it feel more real. I’m grateful for it all.”

In 2024, the couple chose to be vulnerable and share their fertility struggle with the public on their podcast The Love Seat. While their journey to becoming parents was challenging, a silver lining was that it brought them closer together.

“It has made us feel more connected. I think we support each other, we’re more in tune now,” she said at the time, adding, “I feel like in marriage, or any type of relationship, when you go through something that’s big and heavy or weighs on your heart, it creates a bond.”

The pair has come a long way since getting married during the first season of Love is Blind in 2018. They’ve spent years building multiple businesses as a team, continued expanding their fan base, and now they’ve expanded their family.

Congratulations to the couple on their answered prayer, and we can’t wait to see baby Hamilton grow!