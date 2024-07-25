Latto Lived Her Best Life In Italy On The Amalfi Coast

Latto

Who doesn’t love an escape to a gorgeous Italian island like the Amalfi Coast for vacation, or, as the Europeans say, a holiday?

Fresh seafood, wine, and breathtaking beaches and views, what’s not to love? Superstar rapper Latto shares the same sentiments as us, given she’s greatly enjoyed the Italian sun on the Amalfi Coast.

La Dolce Vita means “the sweet life” in Italian, and she definitely lives up to the phrase during her recent holiday. We first spotted the superstar rapper tanning and eating a bowl of pasta. (it also seemed like a handsome and unpictured man was assisting her.) Next, her carousel of Instagram photos shows her sitting on the edge of a yacht, showcasing a beautiful landscape in the background, with the Italian flag included.

Latto also highlighted her banging body atop a balcony, viewing glistening water. The rapper was bikini-clad, unbothered, with a generous glass of white wine and designer accessories, like her Dolce and Gabbana leopard wedges and matching handbag, which you can purchase for around $1,300. While we mostly see pictures of Latto posing alone, she shared an adorable video of her and her close girlfriends pranking a gentleman in one of the rooms of the private villas they stayed at.

In addition to sunbathing on yachts and drinking wine with her close friends and family, Latto heavily enjoyed Italian fare, including pasta and pizza. We’re here for Latto’s lavish vacations and excursions and hope to see more.