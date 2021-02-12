Valentine’s Day is just a couple of days away. If this occasion crept up on you (we’re not judging, promise!) and you haven’t quite decided on a gift to compliment the love of your life, take a deep breath…you still have time!
Shop these sweet gift picks that are easy to get your hands on in time to surprise your Valentine!
Hug in a Mug
Complete with both a stuffed animal and a coffee mug that shares some kind words, this two-in-one gift set makes gift-giving a breeze.
Bouqs Subscription
If you want to go the traditional route with gift-giving this year, hurry over to Bouqs.com and order your Valentine a flower subscription. The best part is you can save $20 at Bouqs right now with the code VDAY20!
“Best Person Ever” Mug
Stop by your local Target and grab a few goodies that perfectly showcase how you feel about your boo, like this thoughtful mug.
Beats By Dre Headphones
If you’ve been looking for the perfect techie gift for your boo, look no further than this splurge-worthy pair of Beats By Dre headphones. The Solo Pro model features two listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency. Beats’ Pure ANC for crystal-clear sound and zero interruption. Stop by your local Best Buy to snag them today!
Dose Of Roses Bouquet
This luxury rose arrangement is made of nine real preserved roses nestled in a round elegant suede box. For a rush fee, you can get this jaw-dropping package dropped off at your sweetheart’s door in 24 hours.
Avidlove Lace Chemise Sleepwear Babydoll Teddy
Looking for a cute V-day look in a pinch! This cute laced teddy will ship from Amazon n 24 hours!
Miko Shiatsu Heated Foot Massager
Help create a soothing, spa-like experience for your honey with this sleek foot massager. It relieves tired feet and improves blood flow with deep kneading, shiatsu rolling technology. Order today in order to receive by Valentine’s Day.