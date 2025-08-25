The Black Girl’s Guide To Travel: Top Last-Minute Summer Destinations

Getty Images

As families hustle through store aisles, snagging back-to-school supplies and pumpkin spice everything begins to creep back on shelves, you might be wondering: Where did the summer go? If it feels like this season flew by, you’re not alone. While fall is on the horizon, the good news is summer’s not technically over until the third week in September. That means there’s still enough time to squeeze in one more getaway.

The key to planning a great last-minute summer getaway is keeping things simple and choosing destinations that are easy to reach, with experiences that don’t require weeks of planning. Whether you’re craving a little adventure or just some downtime before autumn is in full swing, here are four destinations that will help you eek out a last-minute summer trip.

Middleburg, Virginia

Just over an hour from Washington, D.C., Middleburg, Virginia, is a charming town framed by rolling hills, horse country, and vineyards. Known as “DC’s Wine Country,” it’s dotted with vineyards of all sizes.

At the center of it all is the Salamander Resort & Spa, a five-star retreat founded by Sheila Johnson, co-founder of BET and the first Black woman billionaire in America. Guests can book a spa treatment, sip wine by the firepit, or saddle up for a trail ride through the resort’s 340-acre countryside. Grab pre-dinner drinks at the Gold Cup Wine Bar while waiting for a much-coveted seat for dinner at Harriman’s Grill, the on-site farm-to-table restaurant, which rounds out the experience with seasonal flavors and sweeping views of the grounds.

History lovers will want to carve out time to visit Morven Park, the former estate of a Virginia governor that’s now a museum and park. Beyond its stately grounds, the site is home to the 246 Years Project, a groundbreaking digital archive that honors the lives of enslaved people through historic records.

And if you’ve ever felt intimidated by wine culture, this region makes wine sampling approachable. Whether you’re trying vintages at Boxwood Estate Winery or chatting with vintners at Casanel Vineyards & Winery, learning about the winemaking process feels more like a conversation than a lecture. And between tasting stops, stroll Washington Street for shops and settle in for a coffee at Cowbell Kitchen, get lunch at Middleburg Common Grounds, or dinner at King Street Oyster Bar.

Whistler, Canada

If outdoor adventure is what calls your name, then Whistler might be for you. Located on Canada’s west coast, about two hours north of Vancouver, this alpine destination is legendary for its snow-covered slopes in the winter. But when the snow melts, Whistler morphs into a summer wonderland for hikers, bikers, and anyone craving clean mountain air.

Start your adventure off by sightseeing on the Peak 2 Peak Gondola, the world’s longest continuous lift system. Once at the top, you can take a hike down, hop on a mountain bike, or soak up panoramic views of the craggy peaks.

At the base of the mountain is Whistler Village, a pedestrian-only town lined with shops and restaurants. Order a drink and indulge in a bit of people-watching. Or head to Olympic Park to snap a few photos in front of the Olympic Rings, which were installed when the city hosted the 2010 Winter Games.

Whistler lies within the shared traditional territories of the Squamish and Lil’wat Nations. To truly connect with the area, visit the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre, where guided tours and exhibits highlight the history and traditions of the First Nations communities who have called Whistler home for centuries.

Where to stay? The Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler offers a luxury retreat with 273 guest rooms, suites, and townhouses, plus a full-service spa. While there, be sure to make a reservation for dinner at SIDECUT Steakhouse.

Los Cabos, Mexico

Located on the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, Los Cabos is a great destination to laze about beachside or go on a deep-sea excursion. The nearby Sea of Cortez is a hotbed of marine life, which makes it ideal for snorkeling, whale-watching, or going on a transparent kayak or sunset cruise.

For anyone looking for a JOMO (Joy of Missing out) vacation, check into an all-inclusive resort like the Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. All-inclusives are designed with both ease and indulgence in mind, and the Hyatt Ziva, with more than 600 rooms and suites, balances comfort with a touch of luxury.

When not lying poolside or beachside, venture into San José del Cabo for picturesque plazas or head to Cabo San Lucas for its popular marina and nightlife.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

With more than 24 miles of golden sand beaches and 300 miles of navigable waterways, it’s easy to see why Fort Lauderdale has earned the moniker “Venice of America.” But this coastal city, just five minutes from the airport, is an easy in and out getaway with a host of activities to keep your days and nights full.

Check into the Beach House Fort Lauderdale, A Hilton Resort. This sleek property is located just steps away from the beach, making it the perfect jumping-off point for this quick getaway. The hotel has an upstairs bar called Nubé Rooftop, where cocktails come with sweeping views of the shoreline.

Once you’ve had enough sun and sand, stroll down the pedestrian-friendly Las Olas Boulevard, home to trendy boutiques, galleries, and restaurants. For breakfast, slide into a booth at Java & Jam; break for lunch at Luigi’s Coal Oven Pizza, and for dinner, head to The Katherine in downtown Fort Lauderdale. This Black-owned restaurant features global flavors on small plates. If you have a hankering for a no-frills, stick-to-your-ribs meal, head over to Tom Jenkins BBQ, another Black-owned eatery in the area.

And to check out the city’s history, step back in time at the Bonnet House Museum & Gardens. This historic mansion-turned-museum showcases architecture and the owner’s art.