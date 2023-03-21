This Is The Viral Lasagna Soup Recipe That Has SZA (And The Internet) In A Chokehold

Your favorite celeb is just like all of us — scrolling on TikTok watching food tutorials.

SZA, that is.

After seeing TikToker @dannylovespasta enjoying a bowl of lasagna soup, SZA commented on his video, “recipe please king,” and thanks to her, we now can all make the recipe from the comfort of our homes.

With over 80MM views on TikTok alone, “lasagna soup” is the latest recipe taking over the food world, and Danny’s detailed tutorial showed us all that it’s actually pretty simple to make.

@dannylovespasta You’ve all been asking for the secret Lasagna Soup recipe – even SZA! The secret ingredient is @raoshomemade, my go to pasta sauce, made with Italian tomatoes, slow simmered in open kettles. Try it yourself – more details in my profile. #RaosHomemadepartner #MakeEveryDayDelicious #RaosHomemade ♬ original sound – Danny Loves Pasta

Lasagna Soup Recipe from Rao’s Homemade X Danny Loves Pasta

Cook time: 30 min. Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, crushed or minced

1/2 pound ground beef

1/2 pound Italian sausage

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)

1 24 ounce jar Rao’s Homemade Marinara sauce

3 cups chicken broth

1/2 cup heavy cream

8 ounces lasagna noodles, broken into pieces

1/2 cup grated Parmesan

8 ounces fresh mozzarella, shredded

1/4 cup basil, chopped

Instructions:

1. Heat olive oil in a large sauce or saute pan over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until color has faded, or about 7 minutes.

2. Stir in garlic and saute for one minute. Then add beef, Italian sausage, salt, pepper, and option red pepper flakes. Break up meat and cook until there are no pink spots left.

3. Stir in Rao’s Marinara sauce. Then add chicken broth and heavy cream and bring to a boil.

4. Once the soup is boiling, add lasagna noodles and cook until tender, 10 to 15 minutes.

5. Remove from heat and stir in Parmesan and mozzarella until melted. Top with basil.