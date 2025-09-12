Larenz Tate's Family Surprised Him With A Luxurious Getaway To Aruba For His 50th Birthday

J. Countess/Getty Images

Nobody, and I mean nobody, wears 50 better than actor Larenz Tate. The star brought in a new decade of life with an outpouring of love from family. They surprised him with a retreat in Aruba, according to his most recent Instagram post.

“Come on in…. Take a peek inside this amazing exclusive retreat my family surprised me with for my BDay!! Family Vacay! BDay Vibes! Island Vibes. Enjoying Life!”

The Love Jones star shared a video of his accommodations on the island, giving us an MTV Cribs-style tour of the property and some amusing commentary. “This getaway is about relaxation. I was told not to do any work,” he said during the voice-over.

The lush property included an outdoor shower, outdoor kitchen, and workout space. Of course, a retreat isn’t complete without entertainment. The property also had an indoor swimming pool and a pool table.

“Definitely a getaway I needed. My family is the best. And I love them,” he shared.

Friends and fans alike flooded the actor’s comment section with birthday wishes. A number also gushed over how young Tate looks and how he doesn’t age (we couldn’t agree more!). When asked about the secret to his youthfulness, the star said in 2024, “Trying to eat right, live right, and running the marathon, not the sprint.”

Tate has been in several classic films over the years, including the aforementioned Love Jones with Nia Long, Ray, and Girls Trip. He was also recently featured on the hit TV series Power in addition to Power Book II: Ghost. The actor is happily married to his longtime wife, Tomasina Tate. They’ve been wedded since 2006 and share at least three sons together: Zander, Zion, and Miles.

“Tomasina is incredible. We met almost 20 years ago at All-Star Weekend in Oakland. 2000,” he recalled on TV One’s UNCENSORED in 2020, noting that they crossed paths at a party Jamie Foxx was throwing where he asked Tate to talk to a young lady so he could romance her friend. “I’m not hanging out with the friend. You’re not about to give me the friend,” he said. The “friend” was Tomasina. “So I see the friend and the first thing I say to her, because I was wearing cornrows at the time, was, ‘Aye, you know how to braid?’ And she was like, ‘Negro really? That’s your intro really?'”

While that didn’t work, the two ended up talking, a conversation that went on for hours before they exchanged information. The rest is history.

It’s a blessing to reach the age of 50, especially alongside the people you love — but even more of a blessing to have that and be both talented and fine at 50. Happy birthday to Mr. Tate!