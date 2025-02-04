La La Anthony Wants Her Son, Kiyan, To Stop Having Girls Give Her Their Phone Numbers At His Games

Getty

La La Anthony has unlocked a new level of parenting, which involves dealing with her son Kiyan Anthony’s female fans. In an amusing video circulating social media, the mother of one recounts girls giving her their phone number to give to Kiyan during his basketball games.

“Stop having girls give me your number at games,” LaLa began in the clip. “Stop having girls hand me your number at games. Why are they giving me their number to give to you during your game?” she questioned the Long Island Lutheran High School senior basketball player.

“I don’t know,” Kiyan, 17, responded, smirking and staring at his phone.

The 43-year-old actress can probably expect more where that came from considering Kiyan is heading off to college in the fall. The teen will be following in his father, Carmelo Anthony’s footsteps and attending to Syracuse University, which he announced in November 2024.

“Ultimately, it came down to my relationship with the staff,” Anthony told ESPN. “From day one, when they started recruiting me, they made me feel like it was family. My dad’s name on the facility is special, but I want to go in there and create my own name, and I’ve already done that through my dedication in the offseason, with early-morning practices, playing at camps, playing on the circuit.”

Kiyan recently got some advice about women from fellow basketball player Angel Reese while on her podcast show Unapologetically Angel in November.

“This is coming from sis,” Reese began. “Even when you’re in college, you need to be careful with these women.”

“Cause you’re 17, it’s the women you gotta worry about that be a little older too. Be careful. We not playing,” the 22-year-old WNBA player told Anthony.

LaLa approved Angel’s advice while chatting on Caremlo’s podcast ‘7PM in Brooklyn.’

“I f**k with it, yes,” La La said. “I think that’s the best advice. I’m so glad she told him, I love her. She’s like family and she’s like a big sister, and I think it’s good for him to hear it from somebody probably other than his mom.”

We look forward to seeing Kiyan evolve and are glad he has a solid tribe to guide him through!