13 Pieces You Need To Do Modern Glam Like The Decor In La La Anthony’s New Brooklyn Brownstone

Wayfair

La La Anthony is starting over, and she’s doing so with the help of a brand new home.

The actress recently moved into a brownstone in Brooklyn with son Kiyan following her decision to file for divorce from Carmelo Anthony. She opened its doors to Architectural Digest, showcasing the work of star decorator Nikki Chu, who brought “soft femininity, Brooklyn edge” as the publication described, to the space.

“I live in New York, which is a crazy city—it’s moving constantly. So when I go home, I want to have that moment where I can just exhale and feel relaxed and comfortable,” she told the magazine about what she wanted from her newest residence.

Based on the images snapped by Pippa Drummond, we certainly got modern glam, à la Farah Merhi, from the decor. There are plenty of gold and/or mirrored accents, abstract art, oversized and chic vases, all of the things that bring feminine charm and a touch of bold, eye-catching allure into a home.

We loved what La La and Chu were able to create, and really loved some of the standout pieces around the brownstone, many from beloved home decor retailer ZGallerie. To help you do modern glam in the same fun, trendy way, we compiled a number of decor must-haves that are inspired by the gems in La La’s home. From your own gold bar cart at an affordable cost to some black and white portraits to provide contrast, and a fly credenza, because a wise woman once said that every modern glam girl loves a credenza, we’ve got you covered. From budget-friendly Target to Povison Furniture, which is pricey but worth it, these pieces are elegant, fun additions to any home.

01 Project 62™ Tufted Geometric Area Rug Gray Target $199 BUY 02 Lillian August Wishful Thoughts 1 on Canvas Perigold $1,617 BUY 03 Havana Vases Z Gallerie $59.95 – $99.95 BUY 04 Overlapping Squares Mirror West Elm $449 BUY 05 Malinda 15” Wide Velvet Heart Pouf Ottoman By Willa Arlo™ Interiors Wayfair $95.99 BUY 06 Lorelai Frame End Table Wayfair $125.99 BUY 07 Albus Sintered-stone 4 Drawers Coffee Table Povison $799 BUY 08 LACustomDesignz Custom Glitter Resin Chess/Checkers Set LACustomDesignz – Etsy $75 BUY 09 Untitled 15: Omo by Drew Doggett Photography One Kings Lane New York $1,650 BUY 10 Dorset Linen Credenza CB2 $1699 BUY 11 Monique Lhuillier Crystal Chandelier Pottery Barn $299 BUY 12 Inspire Me! Home DecorGold 5 Candlestick Holder Inspire Me! Home Decor $54.99 BUY 13 Alberton Bar Cart Wayfair $124.99 BUY