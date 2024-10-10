La La Anthony Gets Real About How Plaque Psoriasis Has Affected Her Life

Amgen

La La Anthony is constantly in the spotlight, whether on camera for one of her hit television shows or an appearance in Los Angeles or New York City.

However, there’s much more than meets the eye, as this decades-long entertainment personality has been quietly suffering from plaque psoriasis for years, which is a chronic, noncontagious autoimmune disease that causes raised, inflamed, scaly patches of skin. Although there aren’t any specific cures for the autoimmune disorder, there are treatments available to help you manage symptoms, which include altering lifestyle habits and coping strategies.

Amgen has partnered with multi-talented actress, producer, and entrepreneur La La Anthony to share her journey living with plaque psoriasis and inspire people to be open with their doctors about how the disease affects their daily lives. As one of the more than 6 million people in the United States living with plaque psoriasis, La La understands the frustrations of living with this disease. Symptoms can distract from everyday moments, big and small, influencing clothing or makeup choices. Anthony speaks to this in a new interactive video, which offers an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at how plaque psoriasis has affected her personal and professional life – and her realization of how important it is to advocate for treatment options that work well for her and to help others do the same.

“I have spent so much time and energy trying different methods to manage my plaque psoriasis that was often messy or inconvenient to apply, like a prescription shampoo for my scalp psoriasis. It required daily hair washing, which is impractical for my hair,” said La La. “I was hesitant to tell my doctor that some treatments didn’t work with my lifestyle, but I realized that doctors can only help if they know the full picture. I want to encourage people with plaque psoriasis to be vocal about how the disease and treatments impact their daily lives.”

Although typical, plaque psoriasis is a frequently misunderstood disease. Many people think it is a skin condition, but it is an autoimmune disease that starts as inflammation inside the body. The inflammation presents as itchy, flaky patches that may cover large portions of the skin or only a few areas. Many people are prescribed topical treatments for plaque psoriasis patches, like creams or ointments. While these topical medications may provide relief, they only treat the symptoms of the disease—not a root cause of inflammation—and are often viewed by patients as messy to apply.

“Plaque psoriasis is a chronic inflammatory condition, and each patient’s experience is unique,” said board-certified dermatologist Meagen McCusker, M.D., M.S., FAAD. “The good news is advances in the field have given us many treatment options. For many patients who struggle with topical therapies or who feel like their symptoms are not well managed by their current routine, I suggest talking to your doctor about a treatment option that helps reduce the underlying inflammation. Disease severity and lifestyle are key factors that influence a patient’s choice for treatment – there is no one-size-fits-all approach.”

We spoke to Anthony and Dr. McCusker about plaque psoriasis, including its cause, symptoms, and treatment options.

ESSENCE: La La, could you describe your experience with plaque psoriasis?

La La Anthony: Sure, I can. So, about ten years ago, it was showing up on my skin like these itchy patches, primarily on my scalp, behind my ears, and my eyebrows and scalp. It was prominent. I would wash my hair, and it would still be itchy and flaky right afterward. So, the first thing is, what is this? What’s going on? And trying to figure it out. But through education, research, and talking to my doctor, I realized it was plaque psoriasis, and it’s something that’s manageable. I was super excited to partner with Amgen and be able to let people know that they’re not alone and that if they’re dealing with this, it’s manageable. You can still be happy and confident and live your life out there. It shouldn’t stop you. So that’s why I thought using my platform and voice was essential, as well as saying, “Hey, I have it. I’m good. Like your life will continue, and you can continue to be confident and happy.”

It can affect your confidence, primarily when you don’t know what it is. Once you know what it is and you find something that works for you, that’s key.

What are some common misconceptions about this condition?

Dr. McCusker: First and foremost, just getting an accurate diagnosis, right? So, I think people see rashes on their skin and aren’t sure what it is. I always ask for help from a medical professional who knows what they’re looking at. And I think, too, that, you know, there’s lots of things with psoriasis. So, it tends to be lifelong. So it’s chronic. We don’t know exactly what causes it. We don’t know exactly. We don’t have a cure for it. Certain things make it worse, like a lack of exposure to light, an unhealthy lifestyle, obesity, alcoholism, all those things can, you know, drive the patients to have more, worse, psoriasis, stress.

La La, can you tell me about some ways that you’ve been prioritizing your holistic health now, given your diagnosis?

I pay attention to what I need. For so long, we were of the mindset of just pushing through. That’s how you become successful, but it’s more about taking care of your mental health and paying attention to it. If you need a day off, you know it’s okay. Don’t feel guilty, don’t feel bad. Take a mental health day, rest, get your thoughts together, and talk to a professional. For me, it’s really about taking care of myself and my mental health, and I feel like that’s where it all starts. I also like to work out, which is a form of self-care for me. It’s my time alone, with no phone, and I could zone out and do something that makes me feel good.

How are you encouraging women of color to make sure they feel good holistically and speak to a professional?

It’s about removing the stigma. The more we discussed it, the more I knew I had to do it myself. It took a close friend of mine, Kelly Rowland, to speak to me about the benefits of therapy and how important it is. So it took someone that I trust, and that’s very close to me to encourage me.