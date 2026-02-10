Kyla Pratt And ‘Twin’ Daughter Lyric Shine At NAACP Image Awards Luncheon

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 07: Kyla Pratt (L) and Lyric Kirkpatrick attend 57th NAACP Image Awards Nominees Brunch at Nya Studios on February 07, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

At a glance, you may think Kyla Pratt and her daughter Lyric are the same person. The beautiful mother-and-daughter duo attended the NAACP Image Awards luncheon in Los Angeles on February 7, and the resemblance is striking.

“Another @naacpimageawards luncheon,” the actress wrote under an Instagram video capturing her time with her daughter at the event. The reel was filled with joyous moments of Kyla and Lyric on their way to the celebration, posing with guests and taking bathroom selfies.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 07: Kyla Pratt (L) and Lyric Kirkpatrick arrive at 57th NAACP Image Awards Nominees Brunch at Nya Studios on February 07, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

“Too much fun as usual. And a bonus to have my Lyric with me,” the ageless beauty wrote.

It is indeed a blessing to take your kids to work and live out your accomplishments alongside them. Speaking of which, Kyla and Lyric weren’t at the event just to enjoy the show. Pratt was nominated for three NAACP Image Awards this year. One was for her voice acting as Penny Proud in The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. The actress was also one of the original cast members of the sitcom, which aired in 2001, and it is one of her most renowned works.

The Love and Basketball star is still very much booked and busy, but parenting is her primary job. She is a mother to two daughters. In addition to Lyric, who was born in 2010, she also has a twin in daughter Liyah, born three years later in 2013. Juggling acting and parenting has had its challenges, but balance is something the One on One actress has learned over time.

“Having children has helped me learn how to balance my personal life and business,” Pratt told ESSENCE in 2025. “My kids will only be kids for a certain amount of time, and I cherish every moment I have with them. Even if I find myself overwhelmed and having a moment, I think, this is only for a second. In a little bit you’re going to laugh about this. I want to enjoy this journey and not take it for granted.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 20: Kyla Pratt (R) and guests attend as Jellycat celebrates the launch of the Jellycat Ski Club at The Grove on November 20, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Jellycat )

Kyla had both of her daughters with her longtime partner, Danny Kilpatrick. They met in 2008 through the tattoo artist’s cousin and have been an item since. As they approach close to 20 years together, if you’re wondering whether their relationship will lead to marriage, the two aren’t in a rush to make it official on paper.

“We’re going to get married when we feel like it,” she said in a chat with VLADTV in 2014. “There’s a lot of pressure that comes with that piece of paper. Why not work on your relationship before jumping into all that pressure? I don’t want to get married to get divorced…I want to have a great marriage, and that’s what I want to focus on. So right now, we’re good where we are.”