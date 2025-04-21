The Sidecar, Reimagined: Inside Chef Kwame Onwuachi’s Dōgon And Their New D'USSÉ Cocktail Experience

Boozy Orange Sidecar Cocktail with a Sugar Rim

As a certified tequila girl, I’m still recovering from the hangover—both literal and metaphorical—after spending an evening at DC’s Dōgon drinking my way through their new D’USSÉ Sidecar menu. And honestly? It was well worth the headache.

The District’s food scene (aka Chocolate City) has no shortage of buzzworthy spots, but there’s something undeniably special happening at Chef Kwame Onwuachi’s DC Afro-Caribbean outpost (which is evidenced by how hard it is to get a reservation. For those who have attempted the same fate at his NYC hotspot, Tatiana, you can only imagine). And now this D’USSÉ Cognac partnership? It’s exactly what they needed.

I’ve always loved a good Sidecar. While other classics, such as the Old Fashioned and Manhattan get all the attention, this cocktail deserves more recognition than it typically receives. After tasting through this menu, I’m convinced Dōgon will bring this drink back into the spotlight where it belongs.

The menu I tasted features five interpretations of the Sidecar—starting with the perfectly executed classic made with D’USSÉ Cognac, Cointreau, and lemon. According to the menu (which I might’ve spilled some cocktail on, sorry not sorry), the Sidecar was “originally named for the motorcycle attachment” and became popular in London and Paris before Americans got their hands on it during Prohibition. Interesting twist: the menu suggests the Sidecar might’ve been inspired by the Caribbean Daiquiri, “simply substituting Cognac for the original Cuban rum.” That Caribbean connection makes the collaboration feel much more meaningful.

Each drink on the menu comes with the mixologist’s name, which I thought was a great personal touch to acknowledge the creative minds behind these concoctions. Gregory’s “Chevalier” blends D’USSÉ VSOP with Amaretto di Saronno, Cointreau, cinnamon brown sugar, and lemon. It tastes like something you’d sip while listening to jazz in a smoky basement club.

The “Yasuke The Afro Samurai” crafted by Ivory was my second favorite, combining D’USSÉ VSOP with Coya Yuzu, Grand Marnier, spiced honey, vanilla, and lemon. The cocktail gets its name from the legendary African samurai who served in 16th century Japan. The drink does the same thing, bringing together Japanese citrus with Caribbean-influenced flavors.

Sara’s “Axum Roots” pays homage to Ethiopian tradition by incorporating Tej honey wine alongside D’USSÉ, Cointreau, and lemon oleo. The honey notes are sweeter but more complex than your typical cocktail syrup.

But listen, the standout in my opinion (the one that had me contemplating whether I could reasonably order a fourth cocktail on a Thursday) was Turrelle’s “J’Ouvert.” Made with D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac, Grand Marnier, goldenberry, tamarind, and lemon, it captures the essence of Caribbean carnival celebration (which I’m currently gearing up for, with Jamaica Carnival on the horizon). The tamarind brings this perfect tangy punch that balances the sweetness. I couldn’t get enough.

What guests will appreciate most about this menu is the cultural connections throughout. The drinks tell stories through flavor. Each cocktail shows a throughline between African Diaspora and the cognac traditions of France. D’USSÉ itself is a reflection of this. The brand was founded by Jay-Z and created by cellarmaster Michel Casavecchia at Château de Cognac. The menu notes that Casavecchia has been “curating spirits for more than 20 years at the prestigious Château de Cognac.”

The food at Dōgon deserves its own article (and will likely get one from me soon), but I’ll just say that Onwuachi’s culinary vision pairs perfectly with these cocktails. The man knows flavor, and clearly, so do his mixologists.

At $25 per cocktail, this menu costs more than your everyday drinks. But for a special night out? Trust me, you’ll want to treat yourself to this experience instead.

So the next time you’re in DC and someone asks where to go for drinks, send them to Dōgon. Just tell them to make a reservation first.