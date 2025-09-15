Cardi B’s 7-Year-Old Daughter, Kulture, Is The Queen Of New York Fashion Week

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Cardi B has proven that she’s a multihyphenate creative whose mark is felt across just about everything she touches, and that includes fashion. It seems the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

The rapper and fashionista’s daughter, Kulture, stole the show at Alexander Wang’s Spring/Summer 2026 show during New York Fashion Week on September 12.

Kulture, 7, and Cardi, 32, showed up wearing bold coordinated outfits. While the rapper sported a brown fur coat, fishnet tights, and lace-up high-heeled boots, Kulture had on a black bodysuit with a fur skirt and boots. The fierce youngster also wore adorable bantu knots, swooped baby hairs to the heavens, and black shades. Kulture’s confidence is undeniable. In the pictures taken, she was camera-ready, hand on her hip, even holding her glasses and showing off a pout in some of the snaps.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Cardi B and Kulture Kiari Cephus attend the Alexander Wang show during September 2025 New York Fashion Week on September 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Cardi has three children–all with rapper Offset, with whom she is currently going through a divorce. Kulture, born in July 2018, is the eldest, with younger siblings Wave, 4, and Blossom, 1 close behind.

Not so little Kulture has been slowly making headlines on her own. A few months back she accidentally colored on Cardi’s $60,000 Birkin bag. The growing beauty also recreated one of her mom’s photos, posing by the pool in a swimsuit next to some Louis Vuitton bags. When she’s not being a mini fashionista, Kulture has big dreams of entering the medical field.

“When I grow up, I want to be a doctor,” the cutie once said into a microphone during her pre-kindergarten graduation, which Cardi posted on Instagram.

“Dr. Cephus,” the “I Like It” rapper captioned the video at the time. In a separate post, she gushed about how proud she is of her growing mini.

“My baby moving on up. I’m a emotional proud mommy…Give me good grades and I’ll give you the world baby,” she wrote.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Cardi B, Kulture Kiari Cephus and Martha Stewart attend the Alexander Wang show during September 2025 New York Fashion Week on September 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Although the mother of three has her hands full, she’s still open to expanding her family. During a visit to The Jennifer Hudson Show recently, where the artist was promoting her upcoming album, Am I The Drama? she explained why she wants more kids.

“The more kids you have, the less of a possibility you go to, like, a home,” Cardi joked. “One of them is gonna wipe my butt.”

The TV personality is currently dating New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and some fans have speculated that she may be pregnant with her fourth child. But for now, her focus is on promoting her upcoming second album — and spending plenty of time with the stylish littles she already has.