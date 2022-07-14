Cardi B And Offset’s Daughter Kulture Received $50,000 For Her Fourth Birthday

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Cardi B and Offset‘s oldest child together, daughter Kulture, just clocked four years old, and for her birthday, the little one received $50,000 in cash. Her famous father shared a video of Kulture with the cash, which was taken on a family trip to Candytopia in New York as part of the festivities.

The hip-hop couple are notorious for giving lavish birthday gifts to one another, so it’s not surprising that they’re carrying on the tradition with their kids. But don’t let the cash fool you. Cardi is also teaching her kids how to get their own bag from a young age. Being self-sufficient is an important value she wants to pass on to her kids. If you recall, Kulture and her parents were featured guest stars on an episode of Nickelodeon’s Baby Shark’s Big Show earlier this year.

In an interview with Vogue Singapore for the July/August issue, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper expanded more on her views about her kids being independent. She wants them to understand that working for things and achieving them is more respected in society.

“They need to know to never feel comfortable. Don’t ever feel like, ‘I’m going to get it because I’m Cardi and Offset’s kid,'” she said. “They are never going to know what struggle feels like, so they might not have that hunger I had to leave the streets.”

That said, the multiple award-winning artist and wife has many hopes and wishes for her firstborn.

“I just want my daughter to be good,” she told Vogue. “I want her to have a little bit of something forever. I can’t swim, so I want my daughter to be able to swim.”

She continued, “I want her to do amazing things when she grows up. She can jet-ski or go on a boat. I want her to be smarter than me — just be the better version of me.”