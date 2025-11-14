Klay Thompson Calls Out Ex-NBA Players For 'Disgusting' Comments About Girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 16: Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are seen on July 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Klay Thompson is standing beside his lady and not allowing for any public disrespect towards her to go unchecked. The “Lover Girl” artist recently caught some stray criticism during a discussion between former NBA players Jason Williams and Patrick Beverley and Barstool Sports personality Rone on the Hoopin’ N Hollerin’ podcast.

Both ballers slammed Thompson’s recent performance and somehow found a way to blame Megan Thee Stallion for it. The NBA star is currently struggling to connect the ball with the hoop during games, and the Mavericks as a whole have struggled. They presently have the second-worst record (3-9) in the Western Conference and recently fired their general manager, Nico Harrison.

Beverly shared his confusion about Thompson’s current state. “I’ve never seen Klay not shoot it like this,” he remarked. “And for him to say, ‘I’m out of my prime’? C’mon Klay.”

He added, after noting you wouldn’t see Thompson on his boat living a more leisurely lifestyle during his successful Golden State Warriors days. “His routine is thrown off. I’m not saying it’s her. I watch them on Instagram. The guy was juggling. It’s easy to juggle one thing, but when you put something else in there it’s harder, [your] focus takes off a lil bit.”

Williams jumped in. “I’m from West Virginia, man. I’ve been taught a lot by some old folks, old white folks. They say p—y’s powerful,” Williams said during the conversation. “They say it’s so powerful…It only takes one p—y to drag a battleship across a desert, that’s how powerful it is.”

He continued, “Klay Thompson, I ain’t saying that’s what it is, but that might be what it is. That ain’t taking nothing away from Megan Thee Stallion. She might be a great girl, great for him. But I don’t know if she’s great for the shot.”

Thompson, who has won four NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors throughout the course of his career, wasn’t feeling Meg being the center of their chatter. He made sure to express that in the comment section of a clip posted to the podcast’s Instagram account.

“Referring to my GF as a ‘p—’ is so disgusting and disturbing,” Thompson, 35, wrote, tagging Beverly. “Especially from someone who played in the NBA. How would yall feel if I referred to your wives in such a way ? Do better fellas. Very disappointing.”

The beautiful rapper has always effortlessly ruffled feathers by just existing, so this is nothing new. However, she shouldn’t be blamed for Thompson’s performance or lack thereof.

Despite what critics have to say though, the couple seem to be in a blissful love bubble. Since hard launching their love during the summer, they’ve been two peas in a pod.

The couple is so locked in that Meg wrote her recent single “Lover Girl” for her beau. They also bought a dream home together, which the rapper subtly shared in an Instagram ‘dump’ of photos. She’s also been cheering him on at games. On that note, kudos to Klay for defending his woman, publicly at that.