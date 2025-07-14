Klay Thompson Soft Launches A Relationship With Megan Thee Stallion On Instagram  

Klay Thompson/Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion is a hot commodity, and one NBA star, Klay Thompson, is seemingly claiming. In a new post on Instagram, the athlete posted a carousel of images, and several of them featured the Houston hottie.

“Sweet Bells son 🌴 🥥,” the Dallas Mavericks player captioned the post.

In one of the pictures, Thompson can be seen kissing the rapper, while in another, he’s holding her hand while they walk on the beach. Thompson’s post seemingly confirms what fans have already been speculating—that a new power couple have hit the scene this summer.

Speculation began when fans spotted Thompson in the background of a bikini photo Meg posted by the pool. The Mamushi rapper was posing in a gold bikini, and Thompson was relaxing on a chair.

The last man Meg was linked to was Chicago Bulls player Torrey Craig who she was first linked to in August 2024. Fans learned the two were dating when Megan mistakenly posted a video of them doing a couple’s TikTok challenge to her page. After the premature soft launch, Megan and Craig posted one another on social media on a few occasions.

Previous to dating Craig, the Not My Fault artist had a public and tumultuous relationship with Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine. The 30-year-old artist confirmed she was dating the rapper during an Instagram Live February 2021 and the public got a front row seat to their love affair, which comprised the celebration of two anniversaries together. However, the relationship took a nose dive when Tory Lanez was accused and found guilty of shooting the rapper. The two never officially announced their split, but breakup rumors surfaced in May 2023 after Meg was spotted with Belgian soccer player Romelu Lukaku at a wedding. In her hit song “Cobra”, the rapper alluded to Pardi cheating on her, but he denied those claims.

We’re happy to see Meg glowing, dating, and thriving during this chapter of her life!