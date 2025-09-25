Mamas At Work: KJ Smith On Becoming A Mom At 40, Leaving LA For Atlanta And Filming ‘Sistas’ Pregnant

Jay Nelson

Actress KJ Smith is preparing for her most significant role to date: motherhood. The Sistas star is expecting her first child, a girl, with her husband and actor Skyh Black. To prepare, the couple has packed up and moved to Atlanta, forgoing the film and TV industry standard of living in Los Angeles to embrace Southern living. It’s not a far cry from what the couple is used to though, as they both grew up in Florida and are now closer than they’ve been in years to family. Smith’s mother, Marilyn Smith, now lives with the couple. And what better time to draw near to loved ones than when you’re preparing to welcome a child? It takes a village, you know. They’ve renovated their new $1.9 million home to fit the vision they have for their future, for their family, and to welcome a slower, more intentional way of living, despite their fast-paced careers.

We chatted with the beauty about getting ready to be a mom at 40, creating a home for her growing family down South, how she’s balanced filming her hit series with the ups and downs of trimester changes, and the type of mother she hopes to be. Check out all the gems she shared in the latest Mamas at Work.

ESSENCE: People often feel that if you’re in show business, LA is where you need to be. But why is Atlanta, with Tyler Perry’s studios and many projects filmed in the city now, actually a gem for you as an actress and just as an everyday couple seeking something different?

KJ Smith: As an actress, I’ve always believed that you can be a performer and a professional from anywhere in the world. Modern technology has made it possible for us to work globally while still creating the kind of balance that artists like myself deeply crave. For me personally, Atlanta is a true gem. I’m originally from Tallahassee, Florida, so my family is just three and a half hours away. At this stage in my life, where I’m learning how to prioritize balance between my career and my family, being close to them has been invaluable. Since moving here, I’ve seen my family almost every weekend, and that’s something I cherish.

I’ve been working in Atlanta for over 10 years now, but the difference is this: when I leave set today, I’m not heading back to a hotel, I’m going home. There’s such peace in that. Atlanta allows me to thrive as an actress while also grounding me as a woman, a wife, mother and a daughter. That duality — career and family, work and love — is what makes this city such a gift in my life right now.

You and Skyh are both from the South, but Georgia and Florida are very different. What do you enjoy about your new home so far?

I am absolutely in love with the seasons here. Right now, we’re transitioning from summer to fall, and just this morning, I sat out on my front porch and literally watched the leaves fall. It was the most incredible moment — feeling that crispness in the air right away. I look forward to experiencing every season here with my husband and with our new baby girl.

There’s something so special about those simple joys — putting on a big cozy jacket, lighting the fireplace, and just settling in together as a family. I love that I can appreciate “Hotlanta” when it’s blazing hot, and I equally love it when it’s freezing cold. To me, it’s not just about the weather — it’s about building memories in every season of life.

As you continue renovations, what were you seeking to bring to the home to truly make it a sacred space for your growing family?

When we first moved into the home, I was ready to tear out walls, take down shutters, and make everything more modern. But now, as I’ve lived in it, I’ve grown to appreciate the traditional layout — the formal dining room, the porch, the sunroom. Those elements give the house so much character. So instead of removing them, I want to blend them with contemporary touches. I call it “vintage modern” — honoring the classic structure of the home while bringing in modern design elements.

One of the most meaningful parts of our renovation is incorporating art. My husband and I are passionate about collecting works from Black artists, and we want our home to reflect that. For us, it’s not just about décor — it’s about celebrating our culture and making sure our children grow up surrounded by creativity, storytelling, and representation that reflects who they are.

Of course, I’m also creating a space that’s just for me — my glam room, or as I sometimes call it, my self-care sanctuary. Whether it’s fittings, hair and makeup, or simply taking a moment for myself, I want a place where I can recharge. My husband has his parlor, his billiard room, and his theater, so this will be my corner of peace and joy.

And then there’s the indoor pool — that’s my favorite feature right now. Being from Florida, my mom, sisters, and I grew up swimming, so having the ability to dive in year-round is really special for us. Personally, it’s important to me because I want to teach my daughter to swim right away, and I love that we can do that all year long.

Music will also be part of our home’s heartbeat. Skyh is a musician — a saxophonist — and we recently brought home a baby grand piano for our keeping room. In our curio cases, we’ll display his saxophone. Every item we choose is intentional, telling the story of who we are and building a legacy that shows our children there are no limits to what they can imagine or become.

KJ with her mom, Marilyn Smith

Congratulations on the little one on the way! How are you feeling about entering motherhood, particularly in your 40s?

I feel powerful. I feel empowered. I feel transformative. Becoming a mother at this stage in my life has shown me that it’s never too late for anything. It’s opened a window to possibilities I once thought had passed me by. Dreams I thought were done are now being reborn, and I find myself dreaming even bigger.

What makes it even more meaningful is that I’m bringing a young future queen into the world. That reality pushes me to live a life that reflects the values, courage, and possibilities I want her to see, and one day embody.

I also wouldn’t have it any other way. I’m grateful that I’ve lived, that I’ve made mistakes, and that I’ve grown from those mistakes…hopefully [laughs]. I’m in a mature space now, one where I can guide my daughter without bias, judgment, or fear, because I’ve done the work — and continue to do the work — on myself.

So to answer your question: it feels amazing. It feels divine. It feels like exactly the right time.

How have you been feeling? Has it been a smooth pregnancy? And how has Skyh held you down?

This pregnancy has been amazing, honestly. My husband has been incredible. He sends me more videos and social media videos about what to eat, what not to do, and how to prepare than I’ve even managed to find myself. He’s been so proactive and attentive, and I truly feel held down in the best way.

For me, the most challenging part in the beginning wasn’t physical — it was mental. I’m a reformed type A personality, so letting go of control was really tough. I’ve always lived by routine, and suddenly I had to surrender — surrender my body, my mind, everything — to the process of growing a new life. Every flutter, every bit of acid reflux, every headache, new bruise or bump and every wave of nausea, I would overthink it all. Which was incredibly stressful in the beginning.

By the second trimester it was time to go back to work. I had to really pray and lock in because of our rigorous shooting schedule. I realized this pregnancy was happening whether I micromanaged it or not. I had to affirm my daughter was healthy and thriving. I eventually stopped obsessing. I learned to release, to trust my body, and to focus on what mattered in each moment.

By my third trimester, Skyh and I were producing and filming a movie that focused on Black women in maternal health. Doing that while pregnant was both challenging and eye-opening. I had to confront the very issues I was experiencing with the healthcare system, as well as the psychological changes women face during pregnancy that often go unaddressed. The depression, hormonal and physical changes, feeling unheard with your health care provider, treated like another number, and being devalued as weak in general. It was powerful and deeply personal work.

From there, everything shifted. I started to feel more peace, more joy, and more gratitude. And the love and support from my family, my team, my mother, and especially my husband has carried me through. Skyh doesn’t even let me lift a finger — which, if you know me, is an adjustment because I’m so used to doing too much. But the love of my family reminds me daily that this is a sacred time, and I don’t have to do it all on my own.

So yes, it’s been a dynamic pregnancy — not perfect, but deeply beautiful.

KJ and the couple's realtor, Quiana Watson

Do you have a plan in regards to when you’ll return to work and how is Tyler and the Sistas team supporting you in that?

This year, I actually filmed two full seasons of Sistas while pregnant — through my second and third trimesters. The team was incredible. From the very beginning, they made sure I knew that I had their full support, not just in my professional journey but in my personal one too.

The Sistas cast and crew truly are my family.

What kind of parent do you hope to be? And what are you looking forward to most about being a mother with the love of your life?

I hope to be the kind of parent my parents were to me. They allowed me to be open-minded, to think for myself, to dream big, and to chase goals that probably felt unrealistic to them at the time. They were kind and thoughtful, and they showed me unconditional love.

That’s the example I want to follow. I hope to lead by what I do more than by what I say — to model compassion, curiosity, and resilience so my daughter sees it lived, not just spoken.

What I’m looking forward to most is meeting her — seeing her little face, finding myself and my husband in her features, and discovering this brand-new person I already love as deeply as I love Skyh, maybe even more. I can’t wait to watch her personality unfold, to see what she gravitates toward, what passions light her up, and to teach her my motto that I didn’t discover until later in life, and that guides our home: limits don’t exist.

Sharing this journey with the love of my life makes it even more beautiful. I’m excited to raise our daughter together, to show her every single day that love, possibility, and freedom are her birthright.