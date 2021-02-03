Loading the player…

ESSENCE Wellness House was honored to welcome Dr. Kizzmekia Corbet, who joined us to talk little about her work as co-lead of the team that helped develop the Moderna vaccine, which is currently one of two vaccines being administered in an effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking during our Well Woman Trailblazer segment, Dr. Corbet shared her thoughts and expert insight on how the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted Black communities, and acknowledged the history of mistrust between Black communities and the healthcar industry. She also spoke on why it was important for her to be able to contribute to the potential eradication of the virus by helping to create the Moderna vaccine and even shared a few self-care practices she’s adapted to help restore her peace at the start of every week.

ESSENCE Wellness House is sponsored by Nordstrom and Walmart.