Kirk Franklin’s Son Caziah Is Married!

Caziah Franklin and Alena Pitts are officially married. The son of Kirk and Tammy Franklin, and the actress and executive producer of For Girls Like You Ministries tied the knot on August 3 in Tennessee. Actress, author, and evangelist Priscilla Shirer, the cousin of Pitts’ late mother, Wynter Pitts, recently shared a reel with some of the sweet wedding moments on Instagram and congratulated the couple.

“Yesterday ….until forever 💜,” she began the caption under the post, “We love you @alenapitts (now “Franklin”) and @caziahfranklin. Congratulations 💍💍💍💍”

Pitts was a simple yet stunning bride in a white gown with a high slit and a pulled-back bun. Franklin wore a blue suit with a white shirt underneath. The bridesmaids had on fuchsia pink dresses, adding a pop of color to the occasion.

Kirk and Tammy were present and looked elated to usher their son into this new phase of life. They have a blended family of five children, with Caziah being the youngest, born in 2000.

Their daughter, Kennedy Franklin, was also at the wedding and shared an Instagram post expressing her joy.

“Congrats to my bubba and new sister-in-law. I’m so grateful to have witnessed y’all’s love this weekend,” her caption read. Tammy also shared her own collection of images and footage from her son’s special day.

In the reel shared by Shirer, there was a picture of wedding guests posing and an image of Wynter that was displayed during the event. A few weeks prior, on what would have been her parents’ 21st wedding anniversary, Alena reflected on the grief she was feeling about the loss of her mother, who passed in 2018. She posted her thoughts alongside a picture of her parent’s on their own wedding day.

“Amidst all the fun and chaos of being a bride, I find myself staring at photos of my mom on her big day. Wasn’t she just gorgeous?!” she wrote in the caption. “If I’m being honest, I’ve felt a bit guilty when the feelings of grief have crept up on me recently. Life is so good. Too good. But man her absence is loud. As I walked and cried and shouted a word or two up to the sky today, God gently reminded me that we’re all just one step away from longing and that’s okay. Of course I long for my mom to be here. Of course it feels unfair. I long to hear her voice giggling with me. I long to send her wedding day hair mockups or ask her opinion. Sometimes I wonder what she’d say, but most times I know,” she concluded.

Despite that absence, she seemed to be surrounded by plenty of love on her wedding day.

The couple got engaged on the beach in April and didn’t waste time walking down the aisle. We wish them a lifetime of joy and unwavering love.