Meet The Black Entrepreneurs Behind New York City’s Sex-Positive, Inclusive Dessert Spot

It’s not everyday you come across x-rated shaped food.

When you walk into Kinky’s Dessert Bar in New York’s Lower East Side, one of the first things you’ll notice is the selection of waffle and cookie-shaped desserts shaped like genitalia.

It’s all part of the experience at Kinky’s, as what’s being called New York’s only adult-themed bakery — and even better, it’s Black-owned. The shop cheekily celebrating two of America’s favorite things and bringing them under one roof: desserts and sex.

Food entrepreneurs August and John DeWindt created Kinky’s Dessert Bar as a fun, sex-positive and gender inclusive space where guests 18 and over can enjoy naughty waffles, cookies and cupcakes.

“As a Black woman, I know what it is like to enter spaces and not feel welcome or included, so I wanted Kinky’s to be viewed as not only a dessert bar, but as a place where people can openly be themselves without judgment,” says August.

Much in line with the theme, one of the first things you’ll also take notice is how the pink and purpledécor playfully includes vintage adult posters and drawings. And did we mention an S&M themed bathroom?

Known for its novelty-shaped waffles topped with high quality ingredients, there’s been a flurry of Instagram photos of chocolate-dipped sweets that have made this one of New York’s most in demand tourist spots.

Available in the shapes of male (Dicky) and female (Va-JayJay) parts, the desserts are filled with an array of homemade creams in different flavors and glazed, such as Oh Behave with vanilla cream filling and maple glaze; Chocolate Orgasm (double chocolate filling, chocolate glaze); Talk Dirty to Me Strawberry (strawberry cream and glaze); Beg For More Banana (banana pudding and glaze); Slutty Cinnamon (cinnamon roll cream and cream cheese frosting) and Freak Like Me Apple, a gluten free waffle filled with homemade apple pie and glazed with cinnamon apple. The erotic waffles started popping up in Taiwan’s night markets several years ago, then in Bangkok, Spain, and during the pandemic in Paris, London and Toronto.