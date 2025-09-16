Kenzo Lee, Kimora Lee Simmons’ Son, 16, Stuns in First Modeling Campaign

Araya Doheny/WireImage

Kimora Lee Simmons is good at many things, including modeling, business, and raising beautiful babies. Her son, Kenzo, 16, has inherited some of her gifts as he recently starred in his first modeling campaign for clothing brand Eve.

The teenage model, who is quickly following in his mom and dad, Djimon Hounsou’s footsteps, also did an interview on behalf of the clothing brand. When asked about his fashion inspiration, it’s no surprise that his supermodel mother is one.

“Some fashion influences of mine would definitely be my mom, who helps me and talks to me about those types of things,” Kenzo said of the former model, who famously walked for Chanel. “And Alton Mason, who I really look up to.”

Of course, the proud mama of five gave her son public praise for his latest achievement. Simmons, 50, shared her excitement via Instagram, sharing multiple pictures from the campaign. In several images, Kenzo is photographed wearing casual wear like sweats, shorts, and T-shirts while holding a basketball.

“So proud of my baby @kenzoklh for his first modeling campaign for @weareeve_ !!! 😍🥹 Congratulations! Mama loves you! 🏀❤️,” she wrote.

In May, Kenzo turned 16 and he’s already a whopping 6’7, towering over his mother and siblings. He’s using those talents to play basketball, and now, to model.

“I’m so proud of you for the young man that you’re becoming!” Simmons wrote about him back in June. “An amazing brother, son, friend, teammate and so much more! Mama loves you sooooo much!! Keep rising to the top! I’m right by your side every step of the way! ❤️🏀💎🏆.”

Simmons had Kenzo with her ex Djimon Hounsou. The Academy Award-nominated actor also started his career as a model in Paris in the late ’80s, going on to appear in music videos for Tina Turner, Janet Jackson and En Vogue. Simmons also has another son Wolfe, 10, who she had with ex-husband Tim Leissner. Additionally, the Baby Phat founder is mother to daughters Aoki, 21, and Ming, 25, whom she shares with her ex-husband Russell Simmons. The TV personality’s fifth child, Gary, was welcomed by adoption when he was 10 years old.

She is set to hit TV screens again in December with her new series, Kimora Back In The Fab Lane, where we’ll get another glimpse into her life as a mom and businesswoman.