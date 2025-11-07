Trailer: Kimora Lee Simmons Returns To Reality TV In ‘Back In The Fab Lane’ As A Mother Of Five

CARSON, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 18: Kimora Lee Simmons and family attend a Back To School Giveaway with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Family Dollar and Crayola hosted by Kimora Lee Simmons on August 18, 2022 in Carson, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Kimora Lee Simmons)

Kimora Lee Simmons is a multi-hyphenate who was the blueprint for what it meant to be a boss, doing it all and having it all in the 2000s on TV. She was one of the O.G. reality queens, and in 2025, she’s gracing our screens again.

The supermodel is making her reality TV comeback with Kimora: Back In The Fab Lane. The show’s predecessor, Kimora: Life in the Fab Lane, aired on the Style Network from 2007 to 2001. The trailer for this reboot of sorts was just released, and fans are in for another wild ride. This time around, though, we get to see the many ways the 50-year-old has evolved–as well as the growth of her family.

“Between dealing with the whims of her adventure-seeking daughters, cheering at her sons’ championship games, and celebrating her own major milestones, Kimora’s world is even more fabulous and outrageous than ever before. Buckle up,” the series synopsis reads.

Longtime fans may remember her eldest girls, Aoki and Ming, featuring in Kimora: Life in the Fab Lane. In the upcoming show, we’ll see them back on screen as beautiful and fierce young women. We also get to get to know the mother of five’s other children, Kenzo and Wolfe, whom she had with her former partners, Djimon Hounsou, and ex-husband Tim Leissner. Additionally, her son Gary, whom she adopted when he was 10 years old, will appear on the series.

Something else is also noticeably different this time around: Simmons will be bossing and mothering without a man by her side.

“It’s like the Brady Bunch, but with no husband,” she said in the trailer.

The fashionista was married to hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons, who has had a slew of legal issues over the years, between 1998 and 2009. She was then in a relationship with Honsou, the pair welcoming their son in 2009. She found love again and married Leissner in 2014, a German investment banker, but they split a few years ago. The embattled financial professional has since been convicted and sentenced to prison for embezzlement.

Husbands may be gone, but her brand, Baby Phat is still standing. In this series, fans will see Simmons’s attempts to give a second life to the relaunched iconic clothing brand alongside her daughters, who have their own aspirations in the fashion and modeling industries. Overall, fans will get to see the latest chapter in the life of the businesswoman and mom, and her thriving family.

Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane premieres on Tuesday, December 2 at 10/9c on E! with back-to-back episodes.