KFC Opening A Pop-Up Hotel In London And You Guessed It: There’s Free Chicken

Courtesy: KFC

Now we all know KFC is finger lickin’ good, but good enough to spend a night eating chicken?

Well, London is about to find out.

Dubbed the “House of Harland,” the experience will be for 11 nights, from August 18 to 29, as a nod to the signature 11 herbs and spices that KFC fried chicken is known for.

As part of the VIP chicken experience, a “Colonelmobile” will pick up guests and taking them to the House of Harland, where a “Chick In” clerk will greet them. From there, they can treat themselves to a private cinema, a Hot Winger arcade machine, and of course, a “chicken concierge service” in the form of a “Press for Chicken” button for free KFC fried chicken to be delivered straight to their room.

“Each room is filled with delicious details, from a private cinema room, to a Finger Lickin’ ‘Press For Chicken’ button and Hot Winger Arcade Machine,” said a press release from KFC. “Indulge in the complimentary botanical infused self-care essentials” and “expect to see drumsticks in the detail, from bedding to wallpaper.”

Reservations are available exclusively through Hotels.com. According to the booking website, the hotel will be “a place for die-hard chicken lovers longing for a bit of escapism, the House of Harland will be poppin’ up in London and has everything you need from the moment you ‘chick-in’.” Guests can only book one-night stays for a maximum of two people.

Room rates are $154 — or 111 British pounds — with all funds raised through the hotel being donated to the KFC Foundation, which supports grassroots organizations to empower young people to achieve their potential.