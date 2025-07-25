Keyshia Ka’Oir Says Gucci Mane Only Has To Shower — She Handles Everything Else

Getty

If Destiny’s Child’s Cater To You were a person, it might be Keyshia Ka’oir Davis. The entrepreneur sat down with Carlos King to discuss how she caters to her husband, Gucci Mane, sparking debate on the internet.

The 40-year-old didn’t hold back when explaining how she takes care of her man and why.

“I treat Gucci so good,” she said. “Like I know I said this when he first came out of [prison], I would bathe him and whatever. I don’t bathe him no more, but I used to bathe him. Now I still cook for him. Only thing Gucci got to do is shower.”

The model continued, “He don’t got to do nothing else. I do everything for that man, but not because I have to, though. I want to. I enjoy taking care of him. I enjoy him just being happy, going to the studio, and doing music. I don’t want him to worry about the bills, worry about what he got to eat, worry about nothing. … The wife takes care of everything else. And I love doing it. And if I don’t do it I would be miserable.”

The cosmetic brand owner also said that she cooks for him and buys his clothes in addition to every other task to ensure they keep the money at home.

Keyshia and Gucci have been married since 2017 when they had a star-studded wedding at the Four Seasons in Miami. During the interview with King, Mrs. Davis also stated that she believes she was specially chosen to care for the rapper.

“I don’t think any other woman could have been with Gucci but me,” she said. “I am very stern. I am very respectful to my man. I’m very submissive, but also don’t take no crap. And Gucci respects me for that. Like, I’m just not a yes woman. If he’s doing something wrong, I’m going to call him out on it.”

The happily married couple share two children together–a son named Ice Davis, born in December 2020, and a daughter named Iceland Ka’oir Davis, born in February 2023. Additionally, both Keyshia and the Icy artist have kids from previous relationships.

There is nothing wrong with catering to your man, especially when it brings you joy and is reciprocal!