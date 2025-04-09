All Grown Up! Kevin Hart's Son Towers Over Him On Family Vacation

Kevin Hart/Instagram

Kevin Hart is enjoying spring break with his family, as they recently ventured on a vacation to a sandy destination. The comedian shared some snaps from the holiday and threw in a little joke about his son officially outgrowing him. The baby Hendrix we once knew is now 17 years old!

“Not sure when this happened but it happened…. He’s officially towering over me 😂😂😂😂 Shit pisses me off …. But I love the kid to death… My guuuuuyyyy #Harts” he wrote in a caption.

In addition to Hendrix, the actor is also on vacation with his wife, Eniko Hart and three kids Heaven, Kenzo and Kaori. The latter two are the children he shares with Eniko, while the older two are from his previous marriage with Torrei Hart.

The Fatherhood actor also shared a few images of him hanging with his daughters during their trip. Heaven, who recently turned 20 in March, looked stunning as ever in the images Hart shared.

In March, Kevin spoke to PEOPLE about his fatherhood journey while he was at the Number One on the Call Sheet premiere.

“I just can hope and pray that I’m being the best example possible,” the 45-year-old said. “I think as parents we all give crash courses and what we deem to be education or great direction. You can only hope that your kids are picking up as much as you’re putting down.”

He continued, “It all does click at a certain time for children, especially as they become young adults. You can hope when it’s all said and done … that all that information comes into play at some point. I can just hope and pray that the example that I think I’m being is the example that I really am being and all my time and all my energy that I’m throwing to them on a day to day is not going unnoticed.”

The Hart kids seem well-balanced and grounded, so the comedian must be doing a good job indeed.