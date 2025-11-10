Kevin Hart’s Son Hendrix Just Turned 18 — And We Can’t Believe How Much He’s Grown

US comedian actor producer Kevin Hart and his son Hendrix Hart attend the BET awards 2025 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on June 9, 2025. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Kevin Hart is a dad of four these days, and his oldest son, Hendrix, just became an adult. Even more shocking than Hendrix turning 18 is the growth spurt he had on his way there. He brought in his new age surrounded by loved ones and friends at a restaurant.

“The big 18…. Woooooow. God has truly blessed me. I am nothing without my kids…. Doo I am beyond proud of you son. Such an amazing man you are. A great son/brother/nephew/friend ….. you make us all proud,” Kevin wrote. “We love u so damn much kid. The sky is the limit for you… Keep going KING!!!!!! My right hand man for life!!!!! Love u son…. Happy B Day 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾”

The comedian posted an image of himself, oldest child Heaven and youngest kids Kenzo and Kaori, with the birthday boy and wife Eniko Hart outside of a restaurant on Instagram.

The carousel of images wouldn’t be complete without some throwback pictures of Hendrix over the years. The actor shared rare photos of the teen with his younger siblings, getting it in at the gym, hiking, and roughhousing.

Kevin had his eldest son with his ex-wife and fellow comedian Torrei Hart. They also share Heaven, who is now 20.

Fans were awe-stricken at how tall Hendrix is, towering over his dad in the photos. In April, his newfound height became a topic of conversation when Kevin shared a family vacation photo where Hendrix was noticeably taller than the 46-year-old.

Heaven Hart, Kevin Hart, Hendrix Hart, Eniko Parrish and Kenzo Kash Hart in 2019. (Photo by Stewart Cook/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Eniko, who has been married to Kevin since 2016, also wished her stepson a happy birthday. She’s known him since he was a young kid, so she rightfully had heartfelt words to share.

“Happy birthday du! 18 is truly a big deal, we are ALL so proud of the young man that you’re becoming,” she wrote. “You’ve grown into someone so amazing! This is just the beginning of your incredible journey. Keep shining, keep dreaming, and most importantly keep being YOU! We LOVE YOU!”

And of course, Torrei shared her own sincere message for her baby boy, which she posted on Monday (Nov. 10). “I’m a couple days late but happy 18th bday to my amazing, talented, handsome, athletic, smart son @hennyshteez,” she wrote. “11/08 I can’t wait to see how your bright future unfolds. I love you son. Please help me wish my boy an amazing bday!!!”

Happy birthday Hendrix!