Exclusive: Kevin Hart’s Latest Project? A Superfood-Powered Dog Nutrition And Supplement Line

Kevin Hart is doing it all these days, and that includes launching, surprisingly, a healthy, wholesome dog food line.

Well, actually, if you follow Hart, it may not be that much of a surprise after all. He and wife Eniko‘s dogs, Rio and Rambo, can be seen on their social media accounts, and their love for them inspired the creation of Hartfelt.

“Our dogs are family, and they deserve more than food that just meets the minimum,” Hart tells ESSENCE. “When I couldn’t find a truly clean, superfood-powered option with real protein and all the good stuff, I decided to make one for them, myself.”

The comedian, actor, entrepreneur, fitness lover and dog dad noticed that a lot of dog foods on the market are made with not-so-good chemicals, were overly processed and filled with fillers. He and Eniko, instead, wanted real ingredients and nutrient rich foods to make up the meals his dogs consumed. The kind that contribute to shiny coats, strong muscles, a healthy digestive tract and more.

“Eniko and I are actually both involved in the whole process. Of course, we’re not nutritionists or trained canine chefs,” he says. “But we’ve partnered with experts to help us pick out ingredients, preparation techniques, and so on. I’ve even been on calls to cut better deals with suppliers or to troubleshoot problems with manufacturers. I’m fully committed to it.”

Hartfelt launched in November with three offerings. There’s the Hartfelt Angus Beef Recipe ($55), with 100% Angus beef and nutrition-packed organ meats. Components include a Healthy Aging Antioxidant Blend of tart cherry, broccoli, beet root and cranberry, as well as the Nourishing Omega Blend of salmon, whitefish and flaxseed.

There’s also the Hartfelt Single-Ingredient Treats ($20). This product is a freeze-dried raw beef liver snack. And lastly, there’s the Hartfelt Mobility Relief Chews ($30). With joint support the focus of this supplemental chew, they’re made of turmeric, bovine collagen, and glucosamine HCL.

The end result is a pet nutrition brand that delivers food and treats they are not only interested in selling to fellow dog lovers, but take pride in giving to their beloved pets. Only the best for their canine companions.

“We’ve got Rio, a 4-year-old Bernedoodle, and Rambo, a 2-year-old Bernedoodle. They’re literally the sweetest dogs,” says Eniko. “I always used to hate the phrase ‘fur babies,’ but with them, I kind of had to change my mind, because those are my kids. I spend a good bit of time with them when Kevin’s away on a project, so I’ll take them on a run with me, or pack them in the car with the kids, and we’ll go get ice cream. They’re a really big part of our family.”

Shop the brand for yourself at hartfelt.com.