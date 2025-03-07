Kenya Moore Teaches Her Daughter's Classmates About Black Beauty 

Getty

Kenya Moore made a guest appearance at her daughter Brooklyn Daly’s school. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alumni shared a presentation with the kids about Black history and women’s history, using herself as a case study.

The 54-year-old shared the video, where she documented her experience becoming the second-ever Black woman to be crowned Miss USA in 1993, via her Instagram page.

“So when I was competing in pageants, one of the one things that we had to be when we were competing was smart. We had to be kind. We had to recognize everyone for all of their accomplishments,” she said.

“Even though I was Black, sometimes people would think around the world that Black wasn’t beautiful. Can you imagine that?” she asked.

One student responded saying, “That would be crazy!”

After chuckling at the children’s responses, the TV personality said, “But so many Black women never were recognized for their beauty because we have brown skin and we have curly hair. We had other features that were not like everyone else.”

“So they said, ‘Oh, they’re not really beautiful.’ But guess what? I worked really hard. I stayed in school, and I competed. I talked about how important it was to be smart and to be kind and to be a person that can change the world and the perception of what people think about you.”

“It’s not what they say, it’s who you are on the inside,” she told the class. “By winning Miss USA, I began to change the perception — at least, I think so — of what people thought was beautiful in our world. Brown skin was beautiful.

The model then prompted the class to say the affirmation, “Brown skin is beautiful!” out loud.

Kenya expressed what an honor it was to share that presentation with her daughter’s class in a lengthy caption under the video she shared on Instagram.

“Being part of this Black History and Women’s History presentation was deeply meaningful, as it allowed me to inspire these young minds to dream big and see beauty in themselves and the world around them,” the entrepreneur wrote in the caption. “ I am so proud to be part of a school community that encourages parents to actively shape the education of its students. Moments like these remind me of the power of representation and the importance of sharing our stories.”

It’s certainly a flex to be a part of Black history and share that moment with your child.

Kenya gave birth to her daughter Brooklyn in 2018 during her marriage to Marc Daly. However, the former couple separated in 2019 after just two years of marriage and finalized their divorce in 2023.